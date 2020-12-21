Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros) vs. M8N: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire is a renowned battle royale title developed and published by Garena worldwide. It was one of the most-watched games live on YouTube in 2020, which showcases its popularity. Sultan Proslo, aka Dyland Pros, and M8N, are two popular Free Fire content creators from Indonesia and Egypt.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

Sultan Proslo’ Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Sultan Proslo has featured in 840 squad matches and won 290 of them, maintaining a win rate of 34.52%. He has notched up 2103 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The streamer has played 101 games in the duo mode and has 26 wins, having a win percentage of 25.74%. With a K/D ratio of 4.12, he has bagged 309 kills.

The content creator has 565 solo matches to his name and has 58 first-place finishes for a win ratio of 10.26%. He has eliminated 1517 opponents at a K/D ratio of 2.99.

Ranked stats

The internet star has appeared in 21 games in the ongoing ranked season and has five wins with a win ratio of 23.80%. In the process, he has secured 18 kills for a K/D ratio of 1.13.

Apart from this, the YouTuber has played six duo matches and has a single win, managing a win rate of 16.66%. He has killed eight enemies at a K/D ratio of 1.60.

The broadcaster has played 11 solo games and has amassed 17 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.55.

M8N’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 608823917.

Lifetime stats

M8N has competed in 12858 squad matches and has a win tally of 1519, which comes down to a win rate of 11.81%. With 39327 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.47.

The internet star has won 775 of the 3017 games in the duo mode for a win percentage of 25.68%. He has amassed 11852 frags at a K/D ratio of 5.29.

Lastly, the YouTuber has played 1272 solo matches and bettered his foes in 215 of them, retaining a win ratio of 16.90%. He has racked up 4135 frags with a K/D ratio of 3.91.

Ranked stats

M8N has participated in 935 matches in the current ranked season and come out on top on 22 occasions, translating to a win rate of 2.35%. He has registered 1952 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.14.

The star content creator has played 39 duo matches and emerged victorious in 12 of them at a win ratio of 30.76%. In the process, he has killed 142 foes with a K/D ratio of 5.26.

The streamer has also played 11 solo games and outdone his foes in two of them, which equates to a win percentage of 18.18%. He has collected 60 frags for a K/D ratio of 6.67.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In lifetime stats, Sultan Proslo is relatively better in the squad mode. On the other hand, M8N has the edge in the solo mode. The former has a higher win rate in the duo mode, while M8N has a higher K/D ratio.

In the ranked stats, M8N is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – Kin the solo and duo modes. Coming to the squad mode, Sultan Proslo has a better win rate; in contrast, M8N has the upper hand in terms of K/D ratio.

