Amitbhai Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Content creation and streaming have now become a career option for many gamers worldwide. Due to the immense growth of Free Fire, several creators have become quite prevalent across regions such as South Asia, South America and South east Asia.

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is a prominent Indian Free Fire content creator who runs the channel – ‘Desi Gamers.’ If you are an avid fan of the game, you ought to know him and his aggressive game style. In this article, we look at his in-game details like ID, lifetime stats, and more.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and ranks

His Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his current IGN is ‘NoooB_OP.’

He is currently placed in the Diamond I tier in the ranked mode. At the same time, he’s in Platinum III in Clash Squad.

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Desi Gamers has appeared in a total of 6893 squad matches and triumphed in 1994 of them, translating to a win rate of 28.92%. He has notched up 17882 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.65 and inflicted 1109 average damage per match.

Coming to the duo mode, he has featured in 3724 matches and secured 668 at a win ratio of 17.93%. He has accumulated 9588 kills in the game mode for a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Lastly, he has also played 3030 solo games and bagged 249 wins, having a win percentage of 8.21%. He has racked 6627 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 2.38.

His YouTube channel

Amitbhai started creating content on YouTube over 2 years ago. The first video on his channel dates back to October 2018. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 723 videos on his YouTube channel. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 5.8 million and has over 641 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

He is active on Instagram and Facebook; following are the links to his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server; you can join it by clicking here.

