Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats, and more in March 2021

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is one of the most popular content creators in the Indian Free Fire community. He frequently uploads videos related to Garena's battle royale game on his YouTube channel, Desi Gamers. He currently has over 8.73 million subscribers on the platform.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more as of March 2021.

Also Read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Nayeem Alam (GamingwithNayeem): Who has better stats in Garena Free Fire?

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID is 206746194.

Lifetime stats

Amitbhai’s lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 7945 squad matches and has triumphed in 2190 of them, making his win rate 27.56%. He has 20651 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.59.

When it comes to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 4185 games and has secured 732 victories, translating to a win rate of 17.49%. In the process, he has bagged 10997 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.18.

Amitbhai has also won 269 of the 3325 solo matches that he has played, maintaining a win rate of 8.09%. With 7430 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 2.43.

Ranked stats

Amitbhai’s ranked stats

Amitbhai has played 41 squad games in the current ranked season and has won on 10 occasions, translating to a win rate of 24.39%. He has registered 146 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.71 in this mode.

The content creator has also played 7 ranked duo matches and has killed 24 opponents at a K/D ratio of 3.43. He is yet to secure a win in this mode.

Advertisement

Amitbhai has played 6 ranked solo games and has won 1 of them, making his win rate 16.66%. He has 17 frags in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTuber continues to play more games in Free Fire.)

Amitbhai’s YouTube channel

Amitbhai started his YouTube journey about two-and-a-half years ago. The oldest video on his channel was posted in October 2018. He currently has 839 videos on his channel, with over 1.05 billion views.

As mentioned above, Amitbhai has a subscriber count of 8.73 million on YouTube.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Amitbhai’s social media accounts

Advertisement

Amitbhai is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs OP Vincenzo: Who has better Garena Free Fire stats in March 2021?