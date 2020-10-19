Amitbhai's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

The popularity of Free Fire has been rising ever since its release about three years back. The vast viewership of this game has also created an opportunity for players to take up content creation.

Amit Sharma, popularly known by his in-game alias Amitbhai and YouTube channel, named Desi Gamers, is hands down one of India's most prominent Free Fire content creators.

We take a look at his in-game details.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID

The Free Fire ID of Amitbhai is 206746194, and his present in-game name is NoooB_OP. He is also the leader of the SURVIVORS✰✰✰ guild in the game.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Desi Gamers has played 6876 matches in the squad mode and has a win tally of 1991 games, which comes down to a win ratio of 28.95%. He has notched 17835 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 3.65.

While coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has managed to earn 668 Booyahs from 3714 games, which translate to a win rate of 17.98%. He has bagged 9561 kills, managing a K/D ratio of 3.14.

Amitbhai has participated in 3024 solo matches and clinched 249 games, equating to win rate of 8.23%. He has racked up 6618 kills for a good K/D ratio of 2.38.

Since the Ranked Season 18 began a few days back, the YouTuber hasn’t played many matches.

His YouTube channel

Amitbhai runs one of the most popular YouTube channels, and the first video dates back to October 2018. Within the span of two years, he has amassed 5.72 million subscribers and has garnered more than 641 million views in total. He has uploaded 721 videos on his channel.

Click here to visit the YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Amit Sharma is active on Facebook and Instagram.

