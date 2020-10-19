Free Fire has a massive player base worldwide and is still immensely popular three years after its release. In the second quarter of 2020, it achieved a record high of over 100 million peak daily active users, which highlights its popularity in the community.

The battle royale sensation has many features which include characters, pets, gun skins and cosmetic items like costume bundles. The exclusive items can be obtained from the Elite Pass and several in-game events. Some of them can even be directly purchased through the in-game store.

However, most of these methods require players to spend diamonds, which are the in-game currency of Free Fire.

There are several ways to top-up diamonds in Free Fire. In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to purchase Free Fire diamonds from Codashop.

Also read: Sultan Proslo's Free Fire ID, lifetime stats, and other details

Free Fire: How to top-up diamonds from Codashop

Codashop (Image Credits: Codashop)

Codashop is a website used by millions of players to top-up in-game currencies.

Advertisement

Follow the steps given below to top-up diamonds:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Codashop. You can also click this link to do so.

Step 2: Select the ‘Free Fire’ option. Various top-ups will appear on the screen.

The Codashop website

Step 3: Click on the number of diamonds you want to purchase. After making a successful payment, the diamonds will be added to your account.

Here are the various top-ups of diamonds on Codashop:

INR 40 - 50 Diamonds

INR 80 - 100 Diamonds

INR 240 - 310 Diamonds

INR 400 - 520 Diamonds

INR 800 - 1060 Diamonds

INR 1600 - 2180 Diamonds

INR 4000 - 5600 Diamonds

Also Read: SK Sabir boss vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?