SK Sabir boss vs Gyan Sujan: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Gyan Sujan and SK Sabir Boss are two of the most popular Free Fire players and YouTubers. Both have massive fan bases and have acquired 4.35 million and 2.77 million subscribers, respectively, on the Google-owned platform.

They have impressive in-game stats, and in this article, we compare the numbers of both these players.

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and stats

Free Fire ID of SK Sabir Boss is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

SK Sabir Boss has 25220 squad matches against his name and has clinched 8386 games with a win ratio of 33.25%. He has also racked up 89574 kills at a remarkable K/D ratio of 5.32.

The YouTuber also has 596 first-place finishes in 2865 duo matches, translating to a win ratio of 20.45%. SK Sabir Boss has accumulated 7784 kills and maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 3.43.

He has also bagged 141 wins in 1572 solo matches, which equates to a win rate of 8.96%. The streamer has earned 3204 kills and managed a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing Ranked Season 18, he has played 84 matches in the squad mode and has a win tally of 28, claiming a win rate of 33.33%. The content creator has grabbed 128 kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 2.29.

Gyan Sujan’s Free Fire ID and stats

The Free Fire ID of Gyan Sujan is 70393167.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Gyan Sujan has played 15918 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 5864 of them, which converts to a win percentage of 36.83%, in the process killing 52926 foes at an incredible K/D ratio of 5.26.

The YouTuber also has 451 Booyahs in 1993 duo matches, which comes down to a win rate of 22.62%. He also has 5212 kills, managing to maintain an excellent K/D ratio of 3.38.

The internet star has also got the better of his foes in 153 solo matches out of the 1275 games played, accruing a win rate of 12%. He has notched 2180 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.94.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Since the Ranked Season 18 began a few days ago, Gyan Sujan hasn’t played many matches. He has 29 squad games and has triumphed in 12 of them, having a win rate of 41.37%. The player has claimed 125 kills for an amazing K/D ratio of 7.35.

Comparison

Coming to the lifetime squad stats, Gyan Sujan has a better win rate while SK Sabir Boss has a slightly higher K/D ratio. The same is the case with solo and duo matches, as the former takes the lead in terms of win rate while Sabir has an edge in the K/D ratio.

Comparing the stats of the ongoing season, Gyan Sujan has maintained a better win rate and K/D ratio in the squad mode.

