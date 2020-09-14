Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Amit Sharma, aka Amitbhai, is the man behind one of the most famous channels from India — Desi Gamers. Players can find engaging and interesting content related to Free Fire here.

In this article, we take a look at his in-game details.

Also read: Sooneeta's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number

Amitbhai's Free Fire ID number is 206746194, and his in-game name is AMITBHAI. He is also the leader of the SURVIVORS☆☆☆ guild.

Amitbhai's Free Fire stats

All-time stats for Amitbhai

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Amitbhai has featured in 6,694 squad games and has 1,950 wins, which converts to a win percentage of 29.12. He has 17,328 kills, having an impressive K/D ratio of 3.65, and dealing an average damage of 1,102.

In the duo mode, the famous YouTuber has 654 Booyahs in 3,608 games, having a win ratio of 18.12%. He has also notched 9,209 kills for a formidable K/D ratio of 3.12.

He has also played 2,922 solo games and triumphed in 239 of them, killing 6,324 foes in the process for an excellent K/D ratio of 3.12.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats for Amitbhai

In the ongoing ranked season, Amitbhai has played 120 squad matches and emerged victorious in 16 of them. He has killed 275 enemies for a reasonable K/D ratio of 2.64.

The content creator also has four wins in the duo mode and 131 kills, for an outstanding K/D ratio of 3.64. Amitbhai also has eight Booyahs in 45 solo games.

Amitbhai's YouTube channel

He started his journey in content creation around two years ago. The first video on his channel came out in October 2018, and since then, there has been no looking back. Amitbhai has posted 688 videos and amassed 5.1 million subscribers and over 562 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

Amitbhai's social media accounts

He is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

He also has a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio, and more