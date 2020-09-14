SK Sabir Boss's Free Fire ID number, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has garnered immense popularity in India, which has paved the way for several gamers to take up content creation as a full-time profession.

SK Sabir Boss, aka SK SABIR GAMING, is one of the most prominent YouTubers from India. In this article, we discuss his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

SK Sabir Boss Free Fire ID number

SK Sabir Boss' Free Fire ID is 55479535. He is also a part of the guilt called BOSS.

SK Sabir Boss Free Fire Stats

Lifetime stats

SK Sabir Boss has played a massive 24774 squad games and has 8273 Booyahs to his name, with a win percentage of 33.39%. He has also registered 88417 kills, maintaining an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 5.36.

The famous YouTuber has played 2831 games in the duo mode and emerged victorious in 594 of them, which further takes his win percentage to 20.98%. In this mode, he has killed 7719 enemies with a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.45.

If we talk about the solo mode, SK Sabir Boss has 141 victories in 1566 games.

Ranked Stats

In the ongoing season, the renowned content creator has played 773 squad games. He has 219 wins at a sublime win rate of 28.33%. SK Sabir Boss has also notched up 2158 kills, maintaining a tremendous K/D ratio of 3.90.

He has also played 18 duo games, winning 5 of them.

SK Sabir Boss's YouTube channel

The first video on his YouTube channel dates back to 21st September 2019. Since then, he has been posting videos regularly. He has over 2.1 million subscribers on his channel and 100 million views combined. SK Sabir Boss has posted a total of 123 videos on the channel.

Click here to visit his channel – 'SK SABIR GAMING.'

