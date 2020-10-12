Among Us: An impeccable strategy to weed out Imposters

Of late, Among Us has seen a continuous rise in stock among streamers and gamers, though it has almost ‘outdated’ graphics, a simple plot, and no skill threshold. It pits players against each other in elaborate rounds of bluffing and lying, making it impossible for people to trust ‘teammates’.

Among Us involves a group of four to ten Crewmates, with one to three Imposters among them. The latter try to kill crewmates one by one without being caught, and can sabotage various mechanisms of the map to distract the former.

The Crewmates, on the other hand, are required to complete tasks around the map and identify the Imposters before they sabotage these missions.

Flawless tactics to find the Imposter in Among Us

Playing as the Imposter is rather tricky, and happens randomly, so players have to play as Crewmates in most games. Imposters have some useful tools too. Apart from being able to sabotage different mechanisms, they can hide in vents, and can self-report murders they committed to confuse others.

Overall, Among Us can be a challenging game for Crewmates, especially if they are playing online with people they do not know. They can use the CCTV to keep an eye on the number of people in each room, but have to mostly rely on deductions, and well, random guesses.

Recently, a YouTuber came up with quite an effective strategy to trap Imposters. The trick can be seen in the video below, and is as simple as it is effective. Among Us characters can stand so close to each other that they are effectively super-imposed. Two or even three characters can stand near each other to make it appear as if it is only one person.

The trick uses this ‘feature’, and requires two crewmates to stand super-imposed in a corner and wait. In time, the Imposter will find them, and thinking that it is only one player standing, will rush to kill him/her in the absence of any ‘witnesses’.

However, there is a cooldown period for each kill, which means others have enough time to report the murder and ask teammates to vote for the Imposter.

This trick is perfect, and is sure to work impeccably well if players manage to superimpose themselves on to a teammate without being noticed by the Imposter.

