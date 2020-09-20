Among Us is helping former foes reconcile ft. Ninja, xQc and Dakotaz

The current hot favourite of the internet is InnerSloth's indie gem - Among Us, which has been dominating the gaming charts recently.

Initially released in 2017, the game witnessed a sudden upsurge recently when more and more eminent streamers began to play the game.

Everyone from CouRageJD to Valkyrae, have all been hosting gargantuan collaborations, as the game continues to explode all over the internet. Even one of the most renowned gamers of all time, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins has become a fan of the game, so much so that he recently updated his Twitter profile pic to that of an 'Impostor':

new profile pic — Ninja (@Ninja) September 12, 2020

Some other prominent streamers who play the game are Felix "xQc" Lengyel and Brett "Dakotaz" Hoffman. Both of them share history with Ninja as they had been involved in an online beef.

Interestingly, Ninja was recently spotted streaming Among Us with both xQc and Dakotaz, which is certainly a pleasant sight to see.

Among Us is helping streamers patch up

Dakotaz and Ninja had an infamous Twitter feud last December, when the former criticized Fortnite and Ninja decided to call him out for that.

This did not sit well with Dakotaz as they continued to exchanged jibes at each other which ultimately resulted in Dakotaz blocking Ninja:

Ninja got blocked because lots of opinions happen on my twitter and I don't need a snowflake sending his 12 year old army on me every time he does not agree.



Simple!

We'll be seeing ya. — dakotaz (@dakotaz) December 24, 2019

While their feud raged on, Ninja also ended up feuding with xQc earlier this year and this time it involved Ninja's wife, Jessica Blevins. It all started with DrLupo's charity stream which was criticised by xQc.

This did not sit well with Jessica who exchanged words with him online. As their exchange continued, She did not approve of xQc calling her a 'sweetie' as Ninja also got involved:

Image Credits: Twitter

However, with the emergence of Among Us recently, Ninja seems to have buried the hatchet with both Dakotaz and xQc as he has been playing the game alongside the duo quit often- and the results are truly pleasing fans.

From Ninja poking fun at xQc's hairstyle and hilariously imitating him during a game of Among Us to Dakotaz releasing a video titled 'I made up with Ninja', the past few days have been an absolute thrill ride for their fans.

And just like that, from sharing a bitter feud a couple of months back to having fun just like the good old days, Among Us has surely turned the tide for the better, which serves as a major win for fans of both parties.