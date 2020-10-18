Of late, many reasons have been cited for the sudden rise in popularity that the game Among Us has seen. Among Us follows a simple plot, has almost outdated graphics, and can best be described as a game of ‘lies and deceit’. A group of 4-10 crewmates have 1-3 imposters among them, with different kinds of missions allotted to both.

While crewmates have to complete various tasks spread around the map and identify the imposters, the imposters have to sabotage the mission and kill the crewmates without being detected. Due to the simple yet potentially confusing nature of the game, winning matches can be incredibly hard, especially if you have only recently started playing Among Us.

In this article, we look at various strategies that you can use to identify the imposters and win more games in Among Us.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Among Us strategies to win more games and identify imposters

While there are specific one-off tricks that you can use, they are freakish, and can be incredibly difficult to pull off. As most games involve being a crewmate, this article shall be focused on winning more games as crewmates by identifying the imposters.

First and foremost, a common strategy that has worked and is even preferred by notable streamer Shroud is simply being patient. Most players rush initially to complete the various tasks on the map, which gives the imposters a chance to get in some early kills.

Players should try to be aware about the other crewmates’ positions, and look out for crewmates who walk around or behave suspiciously. Completing the tasks is not as important as quickly identifying the imposters.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

Further, a lot of times merely sharing information with other crewmates end up with the group identifying the imposters. Proper communication is one of the key aspects of Among Us, and going with the majority is always the safest bet.

Moreover, all of these tips are useless if you end up getting murdered by one of the imposters. Hence, moving around in groups, and maintaining distance from other characters when you are alone is also recommended. Further, an easy way for imposters to win games in Among Us is by ‘sabotaging’ various parts of the ship.

Image Credits: InnerSloth

As a crewmate is your job to ensure that you quickly fix whenever an imposter sabotages a part of the ship. Further, players are also recommended to use the Emergency meeting button whenever they spot any suspicious activity from one of the other crewmates. While Among Us is at the end of the day a battle of wits, the above tricks should be enough for you to start off.