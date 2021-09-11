An upcoming Genshin Impact character might be based on Fu Hua's design, as per leaks

As the storyline progresses well into the Inazuma Arc, Genshin Impact fans are quite excited to know which characters miHoYo will be looking to introduce in the next expansion.

While Thoma has been confirmed to be the next addition to the game after Aloy, certain rumors suggest that he might not be the only one coming to the game.

genshin leaks//



this leaks is from @SsukunaaA and they said that some of the leaks are fake. scara stans clowns again!! 🤡 pic.twitter.com/zRHTZkSxPU — daily scara 🫐 (@dailykuni) September 9, 2021

What do the leaks surrounding Genshin Impact say?

Some recent community leaks, especially from Sukuna’s Twitter handle (which has been deleted as miHoYo is looking to crack down on all Genshin Impact leaks and leakers), suggest the arrival of a hydro character called Ayato. Ayato may be followed by the introduction of Yelan, whose character design will be based on Fu Hua.

Fu Hua is a Valkyrie from miHoYo’s Honkai Impact, and many in the community believe that her base design will influence one of Genshin Impact’s upcoming characters, who might be called Yelan.

Fu Hua’s base design can be used for Genshin Impact’s Yelan

Great to meet you Fu Hu- i mean Yelan! https://t.co/yMOBzF8ct7 — UBatcha (@Ubatcha1) September 9, 2021

Now, many Genshin Impact players might not be aware of who Fu Hua is, so who exactly is she in Honkai Impact?

Well, Fu Hua was once a member of the Fire Moth, as well as one of the few characters in the game who survived the Final Herrscher.

She later became the guardian of Shenzhou and was soon designated as “The Sage” as she devoted her life to eliminating the Houkai. Although she is portrayed as an A-rank Valkyrie, many feel that she is at par with many of the S-ranked Valkyries, especially Rita Rosseweisse.

There is a segment in Honkai Impact where she battles Rita in order to reach Theresa and the others during the rise of the new Herrscher of the Void. In this sequence, Fu Hua more than held her own against the S-tier Valkyrie.

Genshin Impact update 2.1 expands on Inazuma’s lore significantly, and now with the Arc soon to reach its finality in subsequent patches, fans are already looking forward to the possible arrival of both Ayato and Yelan.

Edited by Sabine Algur