  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Andres Iniesta vs Toni Kroos: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

Andres Iniesta vs Toni Kroos: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 17, 2025 16:26 GMT
EA FC 26 players ratings, Player comparison in EA FC 26
Toni Kroos vs Andres Iniesta comparison (Image via EA Sports)

Andres Iniesta and Toni Kroos are arguably two of football's greatest midfielders, and their EA FC 26 ratings reflect the same. The Spanish maestro and the German warhorse both used to orchestrate the game from the midfield for their respective teams, and have deservedly received their Icon CM cards in EA FC 26. That said, fans are now wondering about who the better option would be in the upcoming FC title.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss the key stats of the two icons of the sport to decide who is the better CM between Andres Iniesta Lujan and Toni Kroos in EA FC 26.

Andres Iniesta vs Toni Kroos: An overall comparison in EA FC 26

It is usually difficult to judge midfielders based on individual awards, as they rarely get any. However, Andres Iniesta, the Barcelona star who also played internationally for Spain, is an exception to this, having won the UEFA Best Player in Europe award during his career. Apart from that, Iniesta has won four Champions League titles, nine league titles in Spain, two Euro Cups, a World Cup, and many more trophies during his illustrious career.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Ad

Also read: Robert Lewandowski vs Viktor Gyokeres in FC 26

While Toni Kroos does not possess an individual award like Iniesta, he has won six Champions League trophies, a total of nine league titles in Germany and Spain, five UEFA Super Cups, and many more trophies throughout his career.

Both players' Icon cards are available in EA FC 26. Iniesta has an Overall 92-rated card, while Kroos's card is 90-rated.

Below is a comparison of some of their key stats in EA FC 26:

Ad
ComparisonAndres IniestaToni Kroos
Overall9290
Pace8572
Shooting8482
Passing9191
Dribbling9286
Defending7678
Physicality7275
Ad

From this list, it is evident that Iniesta is better than Kroos at Dribbling (Iniesta: 92, Kroos: 86), Shooting (Iniesta: 84, Kroos: 82), and Pace (Iniesta: 85, Kroos: 72). However, they both have the same Passing rating of 91.

Also read: Frenkie de Jong vs Kevin de Bruyne in FC 26

Meanwhile, Kroos is better than Iniesta in Defending (Kroos: 78, Iniesta: 76) and Physicality (Kroos: 75, Iniesta: 72). Keep in mind that while Iniesta is a creative CM who can also play in the CAM position, Kroos is more suited to help the defenders and control the tempo of the game.

Ad

So, if you want a creative playmaker in the midfield who can send visionary passes in your striker's direction, Iniesta would be a better option than Kroos, despite both players having the same Passing rating. However, if you want the same visionary passes without losing an extra man in defense, choosing Kroos could be the way to go.

Also read: Best Acrobatic players in FC 26

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications