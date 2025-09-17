Andres Iniesta vs Toni Kroos: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

Andres Iniesta and Toni Kroos are arguably two of football's greatest midfielders, and their EA FC 26 ratings reflect the same. The Spanish maestro and the German warhorse both used to orchestrate the game from the midfield for their respective teams, and have deservedly received their Icon CM cards in EA FC 26. That said, fans are now wondering about who the better option would be in the upcoming FC title.In this article, we will discuss the key stats of the two icons of the sport to decide who is the better CM between Andres Iniesta Lujan and Toni Kroos in EA FC 26.Andres Iniesta vs Toni Kroos: An overall comparison in EA FC 26It is usually difficult to judge midfielders based on individual awards, as they rarely get any. However, Andres Iniesta, the Barcelona star who also played internationally for Spain, is an exception to this, having won the UEFA Best Player in Europe award during his career. Apart from that, Iniesta has won four Champions League titles, nine league titles in Spain, two Euro Cups, a World Cup, and many more trophies during his illustrious career.Also read: Robert Lewandowski vs Viktor Gyokeres in FC 26While Toni Kroos does not possess an individual award like Iniesta, he has won six Champions League trophies, a total of nine league titles in Germany and Spain, five UEFA Super Cups, and many more trophies throughout his career.Both players' Icon cards are available in EA FC 26. Iniesta has an Overall 92-rated card, while Kroos's card is 90-rated.Below is a comparison of some of their key stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonAndres IniestaToni KroosOverall9290Pace8572Shooting8482Passing9191Dribbling9286Defending7678Physicality7275From this list, it is evident that Iniesta is better than Kroos at Dribbling (Iniesta: 92, Kroos: 86), Shooting (Iniesta: 84, Kroos: 82), and Pace (Iniesta: 85, Kroos: 72). However, they both have the same Passing rating of 91.Also read: Frenkie de Jong vs Kevin de Bruyne in FC 26Meanwhile, Kroos is better than Iniesta in Defending (Kroos: 78, Iniesta: 76) and Physicality (Kroos: 75, Iniesta: 72). Keep in mind that while Iniesta is a creative CM who can also play in the CAM position, Kroos is more suited to help the defenders and control the tempo of the game.So, if you want a creative playmaker in the midfield who can send visionary passes in your striker's direction, Iniesta would be a better option than Kroos, despite both players having the same Passing rating. However, if you want the same visionary passes without losing an extra man in defense, choosing Kroos could be the way to go.Also read: Best Acrobatic players in FC 26