10 Best EA FC 26 players with the Acrobatic PlayStyle

Players with an Acrobatic Playstyle in EA FC 26 often score the most visually pleasing goals in the title. However, making a list of the best players with this playstyle can be a daunting task. This is because some players with the Acrobatic+ Playstyle are better acrobats than others with the Acrobatic Playstyle despite a lower overall rating.

Ad

That being said, this article lists some of the best EA FC 26 players with the Acrobatic Playstyle. Do note that, since this article tries to list the best acrobats in the game, the players with Acrobatic+ Playstyles are named before the players with the Acrobatic Playstyle.

Best EA FC 26 players with Acrobatic Playstyle

Check out the list of the most acrobatic players in EA FC 26:

Ad

Trending

Players Position(s) Overall Shooting Dribbling Physicality Volley Sam Kerr* ST 87 87 89 83 91 Marta* CAM/ST/RM 85 83 88 75 89 Signe Bruun* ST 82 83 74 76 90 Kylian Mbappe ST/LW/LM 91 90 92 76 87 Erling Haaland ST 90 91 80 88 90 Debinha CAM/RW/CM 88 79 91 75 86 Serhou Guirassy ST 87 88 83 83 87 Viktor Gyokeres ST 87 86 81 91 87 Victor Osimhen ST 87 84 81 84 85 Cristiano Ronaldo ST 85 88 80 76 84

Ad

*Starred players possess the Acrobatic+ Playstyle

Also read: Best CAMs in EA FC 26

1) Sam Kerr

Sam Kerr, the striker for Chelsea's women's team, is one of the best acrobats with an Acrobatic+ Playstyle in the game. Her Overall Rating might not be as much as the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland, but she has all the traits to score some of the best eye bangers in the game.

Sam Kerr comes with an Acrobatic+ playstyle (Image via EA Sports)

The right-footed striker boasts impressive ratings in pace (80), shooting (87), and dribbling (89). She also has great physicality (83), volley (91), and finishing (91) ratings with an 89 rating in agility and an 80 rating in reaction. Hence, she can react quickly to crosses and is agile enough to score volleys from a distance.

Ad

Also read: Best CDMs in EA FC 26

2) Marta

Marta, the left-footed, 85-rated Brazilian legend, is also great at scoring acrobatic goals. The versatile CAM has an Acrobatic+ Playstyle in EA FC 26, and she is insanely good at shooting (83), dribbling (88), finishing (83), and volleys (89).

Marta, the Brazilian legend, is still among the most acrobatic players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

While her agility (79) and reaction rating (79) are on the lower side, she still is an amazing acrobat and a prolific goal scorer for her team.

Ad

3) Signe Bruun

The Danish and Real Madrid star striker, Signe Bruun, also possesses the Acrobatic+ Playstyle in EA FC 26. The 82-rated player has an 83 rating in shooting, 87 rating in finishing, and 90 rating in scoring volleys. These stats showcase her capabilities as an acrobatic striker.

Signe Bruun is Real Madrid women's team's primary goal scorer (Image via EA Sports)

Despite having a much lower agility (69) rating than the other entries in the list, Bruun has a great reaction (82) rating, which helps her in different in-game situations.

Ad

Also read: Kevin De Bruyne vs Frenkie de Jong: Better CM in EA FC 26

4) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe, Real Madrid's 91-rated French forward, is another gem, if you are looking for an acrobatic striker for your team in EA FC 26. Mbappe boasts insane shooting (90), dribbling (92), and physicality (76) stats.

Kylian Mbappe is among the highest-rated players (Image via EA Sports)

He may not have an Acrobatic+ Playstyle, but the right-footed football superstar has amazing volley (87), agility 93), and reaction (91) ratings. Combine these with his 92-rated finishing, and the ball will end up in the back of the opponent's net more often than not.

Ad

5) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian superstar, is often hailed for his ability to score insane volleys. The 90-rated prolific goal scorer has a 91 rating in shooting, an 80 rating in dribbling, and an 88 rating in physicality. Such high physicality increases his chances of winning aerial duals with opponents' defenders during set-piece situations.

Erling Haaland is known for his amazing volleys (Image via EA Sports)

Furthermore, he has an amazing reaction (93) rating and is great at shooting volleys (90). Besides, with an impressive 94-rated finishing stat, it is almost impossible to stop his volleys from crossing the goal line.

Ad

6) Debinha

Debora C. de Oliveira, also known as Debinha, is one of the best CAMs in EA FC 26. The overall 88-rated versatile Brazilian CAM also possesses great shooting (79), dribbling (91), and agility (90) stats. On top of this, she can also score long-range volleys.

Debinha is one of the most acrobatic CAMs in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Debinha has an 86 rating in shooting volleys, and with a 78 rating in finishing, her long-ranged bullet shots can help the team take the lead or equalize, depending on the match situation.

Ad

7) Serhou Guirassy

The 87-rated Dortmund striker is an amazing acrobat in EA FC 26. Guirassy has scored some amazing goals in the last couple of seasons. He has an 88 rating in shooting, an 83 rating in dribbling, and an 83 rating in physicality. Like Haaland, he has a better chance of winning aerial duels against defenders.

Borussia Dortmund depends on Serhou Guirassy's scoring abilities (Image via EA Sports)

Guirassy has an impressive 90 rating in finishing and an 87 rating in volleys. On top of this, he also has an 86 rating in reaction, which makes him a perfect striker who can react quickly to the passes coming towards him and score amazing goals.

Ad

8) Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres, the 87-rated Swedish striker, is Arsenal's signing of the summer. This pacy (90) forward has an 86 rating in shooting, a 77 rating in scoring volleys, and an 88 rating in finishing. While his volleys are not that impressive, overall, these stats are telltale signs of a good acrobatic striker in EA FC 26.

Gyokeres, the Arsenal superstar, is known for his speed (Image via EA Sports)

Also read: Robert Lewandowski vs Viktor Gyokeres: Better striker in EA FC 26

Ad

Gyokeres also has high dribbling (81), physicality (91), reaction (87), and agility (82) ratings in EA FC 26, making him a great pick for any team.

9) Victor Osimhen

The 87-rated striker from Galatasaray is among the fastest forwards (92 pace rating) in the game. He also possesses an impressive dribbling ability (81) and physicality (84).

Victor Osimhen is among the most pacy strikers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

Osimhen has an 84 rating in shooting, an 88 rating in finishing, and an 85 rating in scoring volleys. These stats make him dangerous inside the opponents' box.

Ad

10) Cristiano Ronaldo

One of football's all-time greats also makes it to the list of the best EA FC 26 players with Acrobatic Playstyle. The 85-rated Portuguese superstar has an 88 rating in shooting, an 80 rating in dribbling, and a 76 rating in Physicality.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a surprise entry in the list of most acrobatic players in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

Ronaldo, has an 84 rating in volleys, an 82-rated reaction, and with 88-rated finishing, he can still score from anywhere around the opponent's box.

Ad

That concludes the list of the best EA FC 26 players with the Acrobatic Playstyle. Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, the 75-rated Brazilian striker who has an Acrobatic+ Playstyle in the game, also deserves special mention.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.