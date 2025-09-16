Frenkie de Jong vs Kevin De Bruyne: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

Frenkie de Jong and Kevin De Bruyne are two amazing midfield maestros in EA FC 26, based on their in-game ratings. These traditional central midfielders have had an impressive last season for their respective teams. Frenkie de Jong won the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana with Barcelona, while De Bruyne won the English Super Cup with Manchester City.Their recent success with their respective clubs makes it even more challenging to determine the better player between them. In this article, we will discuss the most crucial stats to help you pick the best option for your team.Frenkie de Jong vs Kevin De Bruyne: An overall comparison in EA FC 26Frenkie de Jong is a key player in the three-man midfield of Hansi Flick's Barcelona. Despite being a CM, he played in most of the games last season as a DM, and still grabbed two goals and two assists during the season. He also got two assists in the World Cup qualification games last season.Also read: Rodri vs Declan Rice in EA FC 26On the other hand, Kevin De Bruyne scored six and assisted eight goals last season for Manchester City. He also scored four goals and an assist in the World Cup qualification games last season. So, judging by their individual performance, it seems both players were on par with each other last season.Their performances are reflected in their overall EA FC 26 ratings, as both players have an 87 overall rating in the game.Also read: Best CDMs in EA FC 26Check out the comparison of some of their key stats below:ComparisonFrenkie de JongKevin de BruyneOverall8787Pace8266Shooting7183Passing8292Vision8892Dribbling8784While both players have a similar overall rating, Kevin De Bruyne has a much lower pace rating than Frenkie de Jong. However, it is evident that apart from that, Kevin De Bruyne, the seasoned veteran in this comparison, excels in most of the key aspects of a midfielder.Also read: Robert Lewandowski vs Viktor Gyokeres in EA FC 26Frenkie de Jong is better than De Bruyne in dribbling, defending (de Jong 78, De Bruyne 65), and physicality (de Jong 77, De Bruyne 72). However, we must consider a few aspects when comparing these stats. First, De Bruyne is older and probably in the final stages of his prime, while de Jong still has most of his prime years left.Second, Frenkie de Jong is a CM turned CDM, while de Bruyne is a CM turned CAM. The latter positions usually don't bother about defensive responsibilities.Also read: Federico Valverde vs Frenkie de Jong in EA FC 26So, all things considered, Kevin De Bruyne is probably the better pick for the team if you are looking for a creator who can feed deadly balls to your strikers inside the opponent's half. However, if you want a more defensive option, Frenkie de Jong is the better pick with impressive dribbling and passing ratings.