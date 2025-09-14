Rodri vs Declan Rice: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

EA Sports has released the official database for player ratings in EA FC 26, with Declan Rice and Rodri leading the list when it comes to central defensive midfielders. These Premier League superstars have received exceptionally high overall ratings that provide an accurate reflection of their abilities, and they will certainly be overpowered on the virtual pitch.The two midfielders had extremely contrasting campaigns last season. While Declan Rice was one of the most influential players across all competitions for an impressive Arsenal side, Rodri was sidelined for almost the entire season due to an injury. Their overall ratings in EA FC 26 are a depiction of their current standing in the sport.Rodri vs Declan Rice: Who is better in EA FC 26?After an exceptional 2023/24 season with Manchester City and the Spanish national team, Rodri won the Ballon D'Or award and was one of the four highest-rated players in FC 25. However, his injury issues have led to him receiving a -1 downgrade in EA FC 26. Meanwhile, Declan Rice has continued to impress fans around the globe and has retained his rating in the upcoming title.While the Spaniard has an overall rating of 90 in the latest game, the Englishman has an overall rating of 87. This difference is not entirely indicative of who will be better on the virtual pitch, as both midfielders have their own strengths where they excel.This is the comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:ComparisonRodriDeclan RiceOverall rating9087Pace6572Shooting8073Passing8684Dribbling8480Defending8683Physicality8583Based on these stats, it is evident that the Manchester City midfielder is superior in almost all aspects. While the Arsenal superstar is much faster, which is an important factor when it comes to in-game performance in EA Sports FC, the difference in other relevant stats like passing, dribbling, defending and physicality will make him less effective overall.The most important factor that sets Rodri apart and makes him the better player is the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle. This will boost his passing abilities even further under the FC IQ system and make him an elite-tier CDM on the virtual pitch. Despite being much slower, he possesses all the stats and traits required to excel in his role, making him better than Declan Rice in the latest game by EA Sports.