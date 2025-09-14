Rodri vs Declan Rice: Who is the better player in EA FC 26?

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 14, 2025 03:23 GMT
Rodri vs Declan Rice (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Rodri vs Declan Rice (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the official database for player ratings in EA FC 26, with Declan Rice and Rodri leading the list when it comes to central defensive midfielders. These Premier League superstars have received exceptionally high overall ratings that provide an accurate reflection of their abilities, and they will certainly be overpowered on the virtual pitch.

Ad

The two midfielders had extremely contrasting campaigns last season. While Declan Rice was one of the most influential players across all competitions for an impressive Arsenal side, Rodri was sidelined for almost the entire season due to an injury. Their overall ratings in EA FC 26 are a depiction of their current standing in the sport.

Rodri vs Declan Rice: Who is better in EA FC 26?

After an exceptional 2023/24 season with Manchester City and the Spanish national team, Rodri won the Ballon D'Or award and was one of the four highest-rated players in FC 25. However, his injury issues have led to him receiving a -1 downgrade in EA FC 26. Meanwhile, Declan Rice has continued to impress fans around the globe and has retained his rating in the upcoming title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

While the Spaniard has an overall rating of 90 in the latest game, the Englishman has an overall rating of 87. This difference is not entirely indicative of who will be better on the virtual pitch, as both midfielders have their own strengths where they excel.

Ad

This is the comparison of their stats in EA FC 26:

ComparisonRodriDeclan Rice
Overall rating9087
Pace6572
Shooting8073
Passing8684
Dribbling8480
Defending8683
Physicality8583
Ad

Based on these stats, it is evident that the Manchester City midfielder is superior in almost all aspects. While the Arsenal superstar is much faster, which is an important factor when it comes to in-game performance in EA Sports FC, the difference in other relevant stats like passing, dribbling, defending and physicality will make him less effective overall.

The most important factor that sets Rodri apart and makes him the better player is the Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle. This will boost his passing abilities even further under the FC IQ system and make him an elite-tier CDM on the virtual pitch. Despite being much slower, he possesses all the stats and traits required to excel in his role, making him better than Declan Rice in the latest game by EA Sports.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications