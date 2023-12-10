Android vs iOS: What is the best mobile platform to play Honkai Star Rail on?

Honkai Star Rail was released worldwide on April 26, 2023, across a range of devices, including PC and mobile, with Windows, iOS, and Android being the supported operating systems of choice. Thanks to its gameplay structure, Star Rail is an excellent title to pick up and play in short bursts - making it all the more ideal for mobile devices.

This naturally brings with it the age-old question of Android versus iOS for mobile gaming. Interestingly, the distinction between either platform is rather negligible and boils down to personal preference.

Read on to learn more about playing Star Rail on either platform across certain devices.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

Honkai Star Rail is great on both Android and iOS, provided you have a capable device

Honkai Star Rail works flawlessly with either Android or iOS if the device you're using is powerful enough. Using a flagship device will offer the smoothest experience, allowing for maximum visual fidelity at nearly 60 frames per second. Using a midrange or even low-end device, too, is still viable, provided you adjust the in-game settings accordingly.

The minimum system requirements for mobile platforms are listed below:

Snapdragon 835/Dimensity 720/Kirin 810 or newer CPU for Android

Apple iPhone 8 or newer with iOS 12

Apple iPads are supported if they possess an A12 CPU or newer with iOS 12

If the minimum system requirements are met, you can run Honkai Star Rail at stable frame rates and acceptable visual quality.

The experience across Android and iOS devices is largely the same, and you can rest easy knowing that either platform handles the game well. Differences across either platform, if any, are minimal.

However, the latest iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are ideal choices for gaming on the go - thanks to the integrated A17 Pro chipset powering them. As such, Honkai Star Rail is likely to run slightly better on these devices, although extended gameplay sessions may exhibit the usual thermal throttling, resulting in framerate dips.

Dedicated Android gaming devices such as the Redmagic 8 Pro are, however, capable of delivering a similar experience, albeit at competitive prices.

Ultimately, you can enjoy Star Rail on either platform without compromising your overall gaming experience.

Honkai Star Rail is a free-to-play turn-based RPG from developer HoYoverse. The game is available for PC, Android, and iOS and is supported by various microtransactions. A PlayStation 5 port was released with version 1.4 of the title.

