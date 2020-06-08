Angled foregrip in PUBG Lite: Everything you need to know

A detailed explanation of the angled foregrip in PUBG Lite along with ways to effectively use it.

A task named 'get an angled foregrip' is also active in the game and we tell you how to complete it.

Attachments play a crucial role when it comes to weapon upgrades in PUBG Lite. It not only gives access to exclusive features but also helps you to improve your gun handling skills.

This week in PUBG Mobile Lite's winner pass, a new mission 'Get an Angled Foregrip in 10 matches' has appeared in the list of objectives. Regarding this mission, a lot of players are facing difficulties and some of them are still unaware of the angled foregrip in the game. Thus we have prepared a detailed PUBG guide on this topic, which helps you to understand about it.

What is angled foregrip in PUBG Lite?

Angled Foregrip

Angled foregrip is a type of attachment that reduces the horizontal recoil of the weapon. At present, this attachment can only be used with Assault Rifle(AR), SMG and DMRs. To fight effectively in mid-range and close-range battles, an angled foregrip attachment is highly recommended for PUBG Mobile Lite players. Along with lowering the recoil, it also increases the ADS speed of the weapon.

Where to find angled foregrip in PUBG Lite?

Hot drops in PUBG Lite

Like other loot items, angled foregrips randomly spawn at various locations of the map. There's no fixed spawn algorithm defined for any loot item. Players will have to enter and play some classic matches in PUBG Lite and search for angled foregrips at different locations. One can also ask for help from their friends, which also saves a lot of time.

Players are advised to do hot drops in the classic matches. This will give you access to many buildings at a single location. Some of the hot drops in PUBG Lite are Pochinki, Yasnaya Polyana, Goergopool City and Rozhok.

How to complete 'Get an Angled in 10 matches' mission in PUBG Lite?

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass

As the name describes itself, players will have to find an angled foregrip in 10 different matches. After looting it, equip it on any of your weapons and the progress bar will start increasing. Repeat the same until you the collect angled foregrip ten times.

Once this goal is reached, the mission will be completed in PUBG Mobile Lite winner pass. Furthermore, 100 winner points will also be rewarded to you upon completing it. Collect those points and unlock various new rewards like skin, outfits, characters and more.