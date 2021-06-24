Animal Crossing: How to catch a Crucian Carp in New Horizons

Crucian Carp is one of the most fun fish to catch in Animal Crossing in most iterations.

Crucian Carp are one of the most common fish to find in all Animal Crossing games, dating back to the original in 2001, along with bluegills. They are not expensive fish, as they will sell for 160 bells at Nook's Cranny and 240 bells to C.J. C.J. is a beaver villager that hosts the fishing tourney. He is a special visitor who was introduced in New Horizons.

Animal Crossing fishing with C.J.

Though they are common, there are still good tips to catching these fish. The price may not be high, but with how common they are, it can add up quickly. Crucian Carp are usually sought-after. Here's how to catch a Crucian Carp in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Crucian Carp in Animal Crossing

Crucian Carp are not difficult to find, as they are available at all times. Any time an Animal Crossing player goes fishing, Crucian Carp can be caught. This is the same in the Northern Hemisphere and Southern Hemisphere. Crucian Carp are not seasonal or time-related like some other fish and critters.

my mom after she sells me one crucian carp in animal crossing: pic.twitter.com/qYtNbxaIQB — Nice Girl (@nicegirl_69) December 11, 2017

They are found in rivers, and Tom Nook will often task players to catch one on a given day. Using fish bait is not recommended as it is pretty easy to catch on its own. Running back and forth down the river's edge can be a good way of knowing where to cast the fishing rod.

Fishing.

Crucian Carp are one of the fish players really enjoy catching, largely due to the fun catchphrases that have remained a constant in the franchise. "I caught a Crucian Carp! My skills are sharp!" is what players are met with in New Horizons. Perhaps the best was in Animal Crossing: Wild World - "I caught a Crucian Carp! Carpe diem!"

i released a freshwater crucian carp into the ocean in animal crossing. The guilt i had to process is the most emotion i've felt in weeks — Gravity Recovery And Climate Experiment (@g_rohaley) May 22, 2020

Catching Crucian Carp may not be difficult, but it is an easy way of getting bells and is met with one of the best catchphrases of any activity in Animal Crossing.

