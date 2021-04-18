All new bugs, fish, and deep-sea creatures coming to Animal Crossing in May 

Critters are an important factor in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Each month brings in new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures which are often available for a limited time and can be found only at specific times.

Similarly, many species leave the Animal Crossing island every month and don't return for a long time. Naturally, it is important for players to track new critters making their way to the island so they can add them to their critterpedia.

More importantly, selling these rare fish and bugs fetches the players a good amount of bells and also looks great as decorating items.

However, not every player gets access to the same critters. For players in the Northern Hemisphere, spring has begun and summer isn't far away. So clearly, players in the Southern Hemisphere will have to wait a while longer to grab the critters making their way to Animal Crossing island in the month of May.

The following is a list of critters available for Animal Crossing players for both Hemispheres in May.

Critters available in Animal Crossing for players in the Northern Hemisphere

Available in May

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Also read: Also read: What events are returning to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2021?

Advertisement

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

New in May

The aforementioned list is of critters that will be available in May but the following is a list of critters that are making their way to the island for the first time after last year and will be available for a limited time.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Leaving after May

As expected, several species of critters will be leaving the Animal Crossing island at the end of May. Players can catch them within May to complete their critterpedia.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Advertisement

Critters available in Animal Crossing for players in the Southern Hemisphere

Available in May

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Also read: Also read: Animal Crossing: New Horizon's characters and their hidden secrets

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

New in May

The following is a list of critters that are arriving for Animal Crossing players in the Southern Hemisphere in the month of May.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)

Advertisement

Leaving after May

The following is a list of critters that will be leaving the Animal Crossing island after the month of May.

(Image via Animal Crossing wiki)