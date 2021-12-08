Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update removed one feature from the game

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 update dropped over a month ago and added a ton of new features to the game. The game is full of content that was added to it in the update. It has gone down as one of the biggest updates to a game in recent memory.

However, the 2.0 update didn't just add features and content to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. It actually removed one key feature, which many players might not have realized. Here's what players need to know about it and how it will affect them going forward.

2.0 update removed one key feature from Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the museum is the most upgradeable building. It has even more upgrades than Nook's Crany. However, in the 2.0 update, one of the upgrade stages seems to have been removed.

Typically, there have been three stages for the museum: the tent, the brown building and the final building that most players have unlocked. One player reported that they started a new island and instead of upgrading from the tent to the brown building, it went straight to the final stage.

This also means that players skip the stage where they have to meet up with Redd and have the art gallery unlocked in the museum. The 2.0 update did give the museum another part in adding Brewster and the Roost. However, it appears they removed a stage to make room for it.

The second stage appears to have been removed for Animal Crossing (Image via Nintendo)

This could have been a glitch, but many other players are also reporting the same thing; that it seems to be an intentional choice on Nintendo's part. It does remove a lot of donations that were necessary for that second stage.

🏔️RainChaser🌩️ @stormrules1 #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Nintendo removed the first upgrade for the museum, this was the first renovation for my museum! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Nintendo removed the first upgrade for the museum, this was the first renovation for my museum! https://t.co/1J42NPHuTs

It doesn't seem to affect any players that have already fully upgraded the museum, but it does seem to help those who start over or who haven't gotten past the first stage of the museum's upgrade cycle.

