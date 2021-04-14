Animal Crossing: New Horizons - A complete guide to the May Day event 

May Day in Animal Crossing is an annual limited-time event, much like the Nature Day event during spring.

In the real world, May Day is commemorated on May 1st to recognize international worker's day. This time of the year also coincides with the spring season's takeover from winter.

Given Tom Nook's utmost respect for workers' rights across the planet, the May Day event in Animal Crossing combines this sentiment with the seasonal shift.

The event in New Horizons lasts from May 1 to 7 and overlaps with the Nature Day event. During the first week of May, players can talk to Tom Nook in Resident Services, who sends a "one-time May Day Ticket."

Animal Crossing players can only redeem the May Day ticket from May 1 until the 7th. It will only be available again next year.

How to participate in the May Day event in Animal Crossing

Players need to visit Residential Services and have a word with Tom Nook to participate in the May Day celebrations.

The "one-time May Day Ticket" grants one access to a special limited-time tour to a new island different than the usual mystery island tours.

Upon arrival on the special May Day event island, the players will realize that it is less of a relaxing celebration and more of a maze.

This May Day island features a hedge maze constructed by Tom Nook himself. The players arrive with an empty inventory. They are required to use shovels and materials to craft items and work their way through obstacles.

The May Day maze is full of holes that need to be jumped over. To do this, walk up to them and then continue walking. The avatar will automatically jump over the hole.

Earn rewards by completing the maze

While Animal Crossing players can earn several rewards during the May Day event, the highlight is Rover's briefcase which the players can only get after completing the maze.

Upon completing the maze, the players will find Rover waiting for them. After a brief chat with the character, who was also visible in previous entries in the Animal Crossing franchise, he will reward the players with his valuable briefcase. Unfortunately, this item cannot be customized.

How to collect bell vouchers

Animal Crossing players can also collect bell vouchers sold to Timmy and Tommy once they're through with the maze.

Two different groups of Bell Vouchers can be found on the ground, with one group being easy to grab at the end with Rover, while the other group of vouchers can be a little more tricky.

Each of these Bell Vouchers can be sold for 3,000 Bells each to Timmy & Tommy at Nook’s Cranny. Players can earn up to 27,000 bells to collect all nine bell vouchers before leaving May Day island.

Easy bell vouchers on the top right

Once the players complete the maze and interact with Rover, who is visible on the top right corner of the island, the players can find four bell vouchers hiding in some bushes.

Players need to dig into these to earn the bell vouchers, which guarantee 12,000 bells.

Tougher bell vouchers on the bottom left.t

Before leaving May Day island, Animal Crossing players can earn the remaining five bell vouchers, protected by three blocks in a row that can be destroyed using a shovel, and eating three fruits found on the island.

However, keep in mind that this process is futile if there aren't enough fruits to break these rocks.