Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Bug prices in July

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has an exquisite roster of bugs and similar fauna in the game. This includes detailed and almost anatomically accurate iterations of many magnificent real-life bugs.

With the Bug-Off event scheduled towards the end of July, players will be pretty busy trying to make a small fortune catching these little ones. However, it will be helpful to know which bugs they should target for a quick profit.

For instance, there are bugs that are available throughout the year and in abundance. But they might not be able to return a good profit. On the other hand, there are many exquisite bugs that can guarantee good returns.

Although bugs and their prices have been extensively discussed before, here is a simpler list of the bugs available in July and the prices they can fetch.

A list of the prices of all the July specific bugs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To start off this list, it is best to go with the most valuable bug in the game: the Horned Beetles. There are basically four variants of Horned beetles: the Horned dynastid, Horned atlas, Horned elephant and the Horned hercules.

Out of these four, the first one is basically the black sheep. Utterly normal and significantly cheaper, the Horned Dynastid is an easy yet disappointing catch. If caught, it can only fetch a price of 1350 Bells.

However, the Horned Atlas, Horned Elephant and the Horned Hercules are the real prizes from this family. If caught, these magnificent bugs can fetch a price of 8000, 8000 and 12000 Bells respectively.

Similarly, the exquisite Cyclommatus stag, the Golden stag and the Giraffe stag are the most valuable members of the Stag beetle family. If caught, the first one can fetch a price of 8000 Bells and the other two can go for 12000 Bells each. Even the Giant Stag is quite valuable, as it can fetch a price of 10000 Bells.

The Miyama and Saw Stag are the most common members of this family, fetching 1000 and 2000 Bells respectively.

The Scarab Beetle is understandably one of the most exotic beetles found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and is probably second to Spider-Man in the list of iconic insects. If caught, the Scarab Beetle could fetch a price of 10000 Bells.

Over to the more common bugs found in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in July, there is obviously the Grasshopper. If caught, these bugs can fetch 160 Bells.

During the month of July, players will see a lot of Brown, Robust, Giant, and Evening Cicada in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Being some of the most common insects, these four Cicada types can fetch 250, 300, 500, and 550 Bells respectively.

The Blue Weevil, although common, is one of the most beautiful bugs in the game. If caught, they can fetch a price of 800 Bells.

The Earth-boring dung beetle can be found on the ground all day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and can fetch a price of 300 Bells if caught.

The peculiar Walking Stick beetle is undoubtedly one of the weirdest bugs in the game. Somewhat difficult to spot, it can fetch a price of 600 Bells if caught.

Yet another camouflaging bug, the Walking Leaf, can fetch a price of 600 Bells if caught.

Now that players know which bugs are valuable and which ones sound like wasted efforts, they can choose which ones to hunt. However, ]the common bugs are found in abundance and gives a bulk profit.

Edited by Gautham Balaji