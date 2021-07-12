Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fishing Tourney 2021 - How to claim all free rewards from the tournament

Fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a frequent occurrence, with four of them happening every year. C.J. shows up at the Resident Services plaza and sets up shop allowing players to enter the fishing tourney and win exciting rewards.

Just like the previous year, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons fishing tourney 2021 took place on the second Saturdays of January, April, and July, with one more taking place on the same day in October. These are single-day events where players can rack up points by catching fish and redeeming them for free rewards and trophies.

Fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons offers 13 different decorative and clothing items as rewards. Moreover, depending on their performance, players can also receive three different trophies from the tournament to show off in their houses.

How to redeem fishing tourney 2021 prizes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

C.J. accepts entries for the fishing tourney in Animal Crossing: New Horizons between 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. However, he gives players two hours extra to allow redemption of points until 8:00 p.m.

Each reward item can be redeemed for 10 points. Moreover, if players rack up 100 points, they can exchange it for a Bronze trophy. Similarly, 200 and 300 points help them get the Silver and the Gold trophies, respectively.

The following are the rewards players can get from C.J. at random:

Fish pochette Fish-print tee Fish doorplate Fresh cooler Tackle bag Fish print Fish wand Fish drying rack Fish rug Fish umbrella Fishing-rod stand Marine pop wall Anchor statue

[Event Info] Once you've had enough time to settle into your island life, we'll start holding events for island residents! Indeed, Fishing Tourneys will be held on the second Saturday of April, July, October, and January. On some islands, they may already be in full swing! pic.twitter.com/r1ZYKBhtlS — Isabelle (@animalcrossing) April 11, 2020

With the July fishing tourney over, players have one more chance left at getting these exclusive Animal Crossing: New Horizons rewards in 2021. C.J. will once again arrive at your islands on 9th October for the last fishing tourney of the year. So practice catching as many fishes as you can to ace the upcoming tourney.

