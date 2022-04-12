×
Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters' birthdays - Full list of every villager and their birthdays

A complete list of villager birthdays in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)
Modified Apr 12, 2022 06:58 PM IST
A major part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons involves players' interactions with the various villagers present in the game. Naturally, since New Horizons emulates real life, celebrations such as birthdays are also important in the game.

While the players' birthdays are celebrated in the title, Nintendo has also assigned specific birthdays for all of its 397 villagers present in its fifth title in the Animal Crossing series.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers and their birthdays

Since there are 397 villagers in the game, it is obvious that players can celebrate at least one Animal Crossing villager's birthday every day of the year. However, there are several days where players can celebrate the birthdays of more than one villager.

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in January

  • 1st - Bob
  • 2nd - Poncho
  • 3rd - Joey
  • 4th - Diana
  • 5th - Roald
  • 6th - Carmen
  • 7th - Harry
  • 8th - Pierce
  • 9th - Tiffany
  • 10th - Papi
  • 11th - Maddie
  • 12th - Moe
  • 13th - Puddles
  • 14th - Velma
  • 15th - Gladys
  • 16th - Ursala
  • 17th - Rizzo
  • 18th - Sherb and Chelsea
  • 19th - Simon
  • 20th - Opal and Quinn
  • 21st - Genji
  • 22nd - Francine
  • 23rd - Gwen
  • 24th - Rhonda
  • 25th - Savannah
  • 26th - Vivian
  • 27th - Admiral and Aurora
  • 28th - Margie
  • 29th - Cube
  • 30th - Flurry
  • 31st - Winnie

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in February

  • 1st - Bill
  • 2nd - Jitters
  • 3rd - Olivia
  • 4th - Lily
  • 5th - Penelope
  • 6th - Annalisa
  • 7th - Boomer
  • 8th - Frobert
  • 9th - Cleo and Flora
  • 10th - Stitches and Zoe
  • 11th - Pompom
  • 12th - Drago
  • 13th - Ribbot
  • 14th - Muffy
  • 15th - Kitty
  • 16th - Anabelle
  • 17th - Dobie
  • 18th - Dora
  • 19th - Freckles
  • 20th - Sprinkle
  • 21st - Puck
  • 22nd - Avery
  • 23rd - Pate
  • 24th - Anicotti
  • 25th - Hamphrey
  • 26th - Sheldon
  • 27th - Rosie
  • 28th - Naomi

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in March

  • 1st - Coco
  • 2nd - Barold
  • 3rd - Bonbon
  • 4th - Anchovy
  • 5th - Gala
  • 6th - Chevre and Chai
  • 7th - Molly
  • 8th - Zucker
  • 9th - Cyrano
  • 10th - Judy
  • 11th - Hopkins
  • 12th - Midge
  • 13th - Megan
  • 14th - Dotty
  • 15th - Julian
  • 16th - Doc
  • 17th - Cheri
  • 18th - Dom
  • 19th - Merengue
  • 20th - Hornsby
  • 21st - Elise and Faith
  • 22nd - Paula
  • 23rd - Axel
  • 24th - Skye
  • 25th - Billy and Celia
  • 26th - Fauna and Louie
  • 27th - Lolly
  • 28th - Baabara
  • 29th - Biff
  • 30th - Felicity
  • 31st - Klaus

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in April

  • 1st - Cephalobot
  • 2nd - Cashmere and Tammi
  • 3rd - Eunice
  • 4th - Buck
  • 5th - Beau
  • 6th - Hopper
  • 7th - Rasher
  • 8th - Maelle
  • 9th - Stella
  • 10th - Shari
  • 11th - Punchy
  • 12th - Melba
  • 13th - Candi
  • 14th - Rocket
  • 16th - Vesta and Marty
  • 17th - Charlise
  • 18th - Piper
  • 19th - Pietro
  • 20th - Stu
  • 21st - Agnes
  • 22nd - Phoebe
  • 23rd - Miranda
  • 24th - Walt
  • 25th - Bertha
  • 26th - Kevin
  • 27th - Katt
  • 28th - Ava
  • 29th - Coach
  • 30th - Angus

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in May

  • 1st - Clyde
  • 2nd - Mint and Roswell
  • 3rd - Sylvia
  • 4th - Deirdre
  • 5th - Paolo
  • 6th - Tank
  • 7th - Ozzie
  • 8th - Curlos
  • 9th - Bunnie
  • 10th - Patty
  • 11th - Cherry
  • 12th - Ellie
  • 13th - Biskit
  • 14th - Canberra
  • 15th - Leonardo
  • 16th - Ike
  • 17th - Gayle
  • 18th - Pekoe
  • 19th - Olaf and Sasha
  • 20th - T-Bone
  • 21st - June
  • 22nd - Colton
  • 23rd - Peggy
  • 24th - Deli
  • 25th - Derwin
  • 26th - Bruce
  • 27th - Del
  • 28th - Renée
  • 29th - Purrl
  • 30th - Hamlet
  • 31st - Marcie

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in June

  • 1st - Keaton
  • 2nd - Lucy
  • 3rd - Filbert
  • 4th - Reneigh
  • 5th - Camofrog
  • 6th - Raddle
  • 7th - Zell
  • 8th - Peanut
  • 9th - Cyd and Alfonso
  • 10th - Walker
  • 11th - Pudge
  • 12th - Bettina
  • 13th - Scoot
  • 14th - Pippy
  • 15th - Maple
  • 16th - Roscoe
  • 17th - Spike and Tangy
  • 18th - Cookie
  • 19th - Sally
  • 20th - Graham
  • 21st - Sydney
  • 22nd - Jacques
  • 23rd - Tammy
  • 24th - Bluebear
  • 25th - Drake
  • 26th - Marina and Marlo
  • 27th - Deena
  • 28th - Kidd
  • 29th - Merry
  • 30th - Broccolo and Weber

Animal Crossing villagers birthdays in July

  • 1st - Curt
  • 2nd - Agent S
  • 3rd - Blaire
  • 4th - Apollo
  • 5th - Samson
  • 6th - Mira
  • 7th - Bree
  • 8th - Jeremiah
  • 9th - Huck and Static
  • 10th - Mott and Toby
  • 11th - Victoria
  • 12th - Olive
  • 13th - Twiggy
  • 14th - Dizzy
  • 15th - Caroline
  • 16th - Frita
  • 17th - Jay
  • 18th - Croque
  • 19th - Nibbles
  • 20th - Yuka
  • 21st - Prince
  • 22nd - Chow
  • 23rd - Elvis
  • 24th - O'Hare and Rex
  • 25th - Peck
  • 26th - Curly
  • 27th - Erik and Ketchup
  • 28th - Truffles
  • 29th - Lionel
  • 30th - Frank
  • 31st - Grizzly and Julia

Animal Crossing villagers birthdays in August

  • 1st - Kid Cat
  • 2nd - Vladimir
  • 3rd - Benjamin and Tad
  • 4th - Bones
  • 5th - Poppy
  • 6th - Chester
  • 7th - Boots and Rory
  • 8th - Bud
  • 9th - Soleil
  • 10th - Cole
  • 11th - Gigi and Ace
  • 12th - Gloria
  • 13th - Tabby
  • 14th - Leopold and Rod
  • 15th - Wendy
  • 16th - Nate
  • 17th - Stinky
  • 18th - Rocco and Tiansheng
  • 19th - Alice and Tybalt
  • 20th - Lopez
  • 21st - Wart Jr.
  • 22nd - Rolf
  • 23rd - Nana
  • 24th - Jacob and Nan
  • 25th - Tipper
  • 26th - Rowan
  • 27th - Bangle
  • 28th - Chrissy
  • 29th - Gruff
  • 30th - Hazel
  • 31st - Audie

Animal Crossing villagers birthdays in September

  • 1st - Violet
  • 2nd - Flo
  • 3rd - Maggie and Spork
  • 4th - Cally
  • 5th - Greta
  • 6th - Cesar
  • 7th - Tucker
  • 8th - Astrid
  • 9th - Pinky
  • 10th - Pecan and Rio
  • 11th - Peewee and Ione
  • 12th - Boone
  • 13th - Moose
  • 14th - Ricky
  • 15th - Tutu
  • 16th - Ed
  • 17th - Whitney
  • 18th - Bubbles
  • 19th - Fuchsia
  • 20th - Norma and Octavian
  • 21st - Henry
  • 22nd - Ankha
  • 23rd - Cranston
  • 24th - Apple
  • 25th - Mitzi
  • 26th - Teddy
  • 27th - Beardo
  • 28th - Kody
  • 29th - Marshal
  • 30th - Monique

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in October

  • 1st - Boyd and Raymond
  • 2nd - Diva
  • 3rd - Big Top
  • 4th - Goose
  • 5th - Elmer
  • 6th - Bitty and Tex
  • 7th - Cobb
  • 8th - Kiki
  • 9th - Drift
  • 10th - Benedict
  • 11th - Kitt
  • 12th - Lyman and Plucky
  • 13th - Chops and Gonzo
  • 14th - Egbert
  • 15th - Bea and Hippeux
  • 16th - Friga
  • 17th - Limberg
  • 18th - Al
  • 19th - Clay
  • 20th - Antonio
  • 21st - Sandy and Timbra
  • 22nd - Sylvana
  • 23rd - Groucho and Petri
  • 24th - Broffina and Snooty
  • 25th - Portia
  • 26th - Eugene
  • 27th - Jambette
  • 28th - Gaston
  • 29th - Rodeo
  • 30th - Wade and Frett
  • 31st - Shino

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in November

  • 1st - Butch and Rilla
  • 2nd - Iggly
  • 3rd - Snake
  • 4th - Lucky
  • 5th - Lobo
  • 6th - Boris
  • 7th - Bam
  • 8th - Alli
  • 9th - Pango
  • 10th - Rodney
  • 11th - Mac
  • 12th - Mathilda
  • 13th - Queenie
  • 14th - Pancetti
  • 15th - Sly
  • 16th - Daisy
  • 17th - Mallary
  • 18th - Tia
  • 19th - Amelia
  • 20th - Sparro
  • 21st - Flip
  • 22nd - Claudia
  • 23rd - Knox
  • 24th - Shep
  • 25th - Wolfgang
  • 26th - Willow
  • 27th - Phil
  • 28th - Peaches
  • 29th - Kabuki
  • 30th - Tasha

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in December

  • 1st - Rooney and Sprocket
  • 2nd - Annalise
  • 3rd - Claude
  • 4th - Robin
  • 5th - Carrie and Hans
  • 6th - Kyle
  • 7th - Buzz and Monty
  • 8th - Eloise
  • 9th - Becky
  • 10th - Tom
  • 11th - Sterling
  • 12th - Lucha
  • 13th - Bianca
  • 14th - Freya
  • 15th - Chadder
  • 16th - Gabi
  • 17th - Cousteau
  • 18th - Fang and Azalea
  • 19th - Chief
  • 20th - Rudy
  • 21st - Blanche
  • 22nd - Quillson
  • 23rd - Ken
  • 24th - Chabwick
  • 25th - Ruby and Étoile
  • 26th - Pashmina
  • 27th - Goldie
  • 28th - Bella
  • 29th - Murphy and Vic
  • 30th - Hugh
  • 31st - Marcel
These are all the birthdays of Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers that players of the title should know about.

