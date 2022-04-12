Animal Crossing: New Horizons characters' birthdays - Full list of every villager and their birthdays

A major part of Animal Crossing: New Horizons involves players' interactions with the various villagers present in the game. Naturally, since New Horizons emulates real life, celebrations such as birthdays are also important in the game.

While the players' birthdays are celebrated in the title, Nintendo has also assigned specific birthdays for all of its 397 villagers present in its fifth title in the Animal Crossing series.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers and their birthdays

Since there are 397 villagers in the game, it is obvious that players can celebrate at least one Animal Crossing villager's birthday every day of the year. However, there are several days where players can celebrate the birthdays of more than one villager.

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in January

1st - Bob

2nd - Poncho

3rd - Joey

4th - Diana

5th - Roald

6th - Carmen

7th - Harry

8th - Pierce

9th - Tiffany

10th - Papi

11th - Maddie

12th - Moe

13th - Puddles

14th - Velma

15th - Gladys

16th - Ursala

17th - Rizzo

18th - Sherb and Chelsea

19th - Simon

20th - Opal and Quinn

21st - Genji

22nd - Francine

23rd - Gwen

24th - Rhonda

25th - Savannah

26th - Vivian

27th - Admiral and Aurora

28th - Margie

29th - Cube

30th - Flurry

31st - Winnie

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in February

1st - Bill

2nd - Jitters

3rd - Olivia

4th - Lily

5th - Penelope

6th - Annalisa

7th - Boomer

8th - Frobert

9th - Cleo and Flora

10th - Stitches and Zoe

11th - Pompom

12th - Drago

13th - Ribbot

14th - Muffy

15th - Kitty

16th - Anabelle

17th - Dobie

18th - Dora

19th - Freckles

20th - Sprinkle

21st - Puck

22nd - Avery

23rd - Pate

24th - Anicotti

25th - Hamphrey

26th - Sheldon

27th - Rosie

28th - Naomi

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in March

1st - Coco

2nd - Barold

3rd - Bonbon

4th - Anchovy

5th - Gala

6th - Chevre and Chai

7th - Molly

8th - Zucker

9th - Cyrano

10th - Judy

11th - Hopkins

12th - Midge

13th - Megan

14th - Dotty

15th - Julian

16th - Doc

17th - Cheri

18th - Dom

19th - Merengue

20th - Hornsby

21st - Elise and Faith

22nd - Paula

23rd - Axel

24th - Skye

25th - Billy and Celia

26th - Fauna and Louie

27th - Lolly

28th - Baabara

29th - Biff

30th - Felicity

31st - Klaus

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in April

1st - Cephalobot

2nd - Cashmere and Tammi

3rd - Eunice

4th - Buck

5th - Beau

6th - Hopper

7th - Rasher

8th - Maelle

9th - Stella

10th - Shari

11th - Punchy

12th - Melba

13th - Candi

14th - Rocket

16th - Vesta and Marty

17th - Charlise

18th - Piper

19th - Pietro

20th - Stu

21st - Agnes

22nd - Phoebe

23rd - Miranda

24th - Walt

25th - Bertha

26th - Kevin

27th - Katt

28th - Ava

29th - Coach

30th - Angus

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in May

1st - Clyde

2nd - Mint and Roswell

3rd - Sylvia

4th - Deirdre

5th - Paolo

6th - Tank

7th - Ozzie

8th - Curlos

9th - Bunnie

10th - Patty

11th - Cherry

12th - Ellie

13th - Biskit

14th - Canberra

15th - Leonardo

16th - Ike

17th - Gayle

18th - Pekoe

19th - Olaf and Sasha

20th - T-Bone

21st - June

22nd - Colton

23rd - Peggy

24th - Deli

25th - Derwin

26th - Bruce

27th - Del

28th - Renée

29th - Purrl

30th - Hamlet

31st - Marcie

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in June

1st - Keaton

2nd - Lucy

3rd - Filbert

4th - Reneigh

5th - Camofrog

6th - Raddle

7th - Zell

8th - Peanut

9th - Cyd and Alfonso

10th - Walker

11th - Pudge

12th - Bettina

13th - Scoot

14th - Pippy

15th - Maple

16th - Roscoe

17th - Spike and Tangy

18th - Cookie

19th - Sally

20th - Graham

21st - Sydney

22nd - Jacques

23rd - Tammy

24th - Bluebear

25th - Drake

26th - Marina and Marlo

27th - Deena

28th - Kidd

29th - Merry

30th - Broccolo and Weber

Animal Crossing villagers birthdays in July

1st - Curt

2nd - Agent S

3rd - Blaire

4th - Apollo

5th - Samson

6th - Mira

7th - Bree

8th - Jeremiah

9th - Huck and Static

10th - Mott and Toby

11th - Victoria

12th - Olive

13th - Twiggy

14th - Dizzy

15th - Caroline

16th - Frita

17th - Jay

18th - Croque

19th - Nibbles

20th - Yuka

21st - Prince

22nd - Chow

23rd - Elvis

24th - O'Hare and Rex

25th - Peck

26th - Curly

27th - Erik and Ketchup

28th - Truffles

29th - Lionel

30th - Frank

31st - Grizzly and Julia

Animal Crossing villagers birthdays in August

1st - Kid Cat

2nd - Vladimir

3rd - Benjamin and Tad

4th - Bones

5th - Poppy

6th - Chester

7th - Boots and Rory

8th - Bud

9th - Soleil

10th - Cole

11th - Gigi and Ace

12th - Gloria

13th - Tabby

14th - Leopold and Rod

15th - Wendy

16th - Nate

17th - Stinky

18th - Rocco and Tiansheng

19th - Alice and Tybalt

20th - Lopez

21st - Wart Jr.

22nd - Rolf

23rd - Nana

24th - Jacob and Nan

25th - Tipper

26th - Rowan

27th - Bangle

28th - Chrissy

29th - Gruff

30th - Hazel

31st - Audie

Animal Crossing villagers birthdays in September

1st - Violet

2nd - Flo

3rd - Maggie and Spork

4th - Cally

5th - Greta

6th - Cesar

7th - Tucker

8th - Astrid

9th - Pinky

10th - Pecan and Rio

11th - Peewee and Ione

12th - Boone

13th - Moose

14th - Ricky

15th - Tutu

16th - Ed

17th - Whitney

18th - Bubbles

19th - Fuchsia

20th - Norma and Octavian

21st - Henry

22nd - Ankha

23rd - Cranston

24th - Apple

25th - Mitzi

26th - Teddy

27th - Beardo

28th - Kody

29th - Marshal

30th - Monique

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in October

1st - Boyd and Raymond

2nd - Diva

3rd - Big Top

4th - Goose

5th - Elmer

6th - Bitty and Tex

7th - Cobb

8th - Kiki

9th - Drift

10th - Benedict

11th - Kitt

12th - Lyman and Plucky

13th - Chops and Gonzo

14th - Egbert

15th - Bea and Hippeux

16th - Friga

17th - Limberg

18th - Al

19th - Clay

20th - Antonio

21st - Sandy and Timbra

22nd - Sylvana

23rd - Groucho and Petri

24th - Broffina and Snooty

25th - Portia

26th - Eugene

27th - Jambette

28th - Gaston

29th - Rodeo

30th - Wade and Frett

31st - Shino

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in November

1st - Butch and Rilla

2nd - Iggly

3rd - Snake

4th - Lucky

5th - Lobo

6th - Boris

7th - Bam

8th - Alli

9th - Pango

10th - Rodney

11th - Mac

12th - Mathilda

13th - Queenie

14th - Pancetti

15th - Sly

16th - Daisy

17th - Mallary

18th - Tia

19th - Amelia

20th - Sparro

21st - Flip

22nd - Claudia

23rd - Knox

24th - Shep

25th - Wolfgang

26th - Willow

27th - Phil

28th - Peaches

29th - Kabuki

30th - Tasha

Animal Crossing villager birthdays in December

1st - Rooney and Sprocket

2nd - Annalise

3rd - Claude

4th - Robin

5th - Carrie and Hans

6th - Kyle

7th - Buzz and Monty

8th - Eloise

9th - Becky

10th - Tom

11th - Sterling

12th - Lucha

13th - Bianca

14th - Freya

15th - Chadder

16th - Gabi

17th - Cousteau

18th - Fang and Azalea

19th - Chief

20th - Rudy

21st - Blanche

22nd - Quillson

23rd - Ken

24th - Chabwick

25th - Ruby and Étoile

26th - Pashmina

27th - Goldie

28th - Bella

29th - Murphy and Vic

30th - Hugh

31st - Marcel

These are all the birthdays of Animal Crossing: New Horizons villagers that players of the title should know about.

