Why did Animal crossing: New Horizons not celebrate your birthday? Explained

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most cheerful gaming titles in the market. The Nintendo life-simulation title makes a grand deal when it comes to celebrating the player's birthday in the game.

Players are on the receiving end of wishes and gifts from their villagers, as well as a "surprise party." They also receive a homemade cake from the player's mother on their birthday, making the day a lot more special even within the game.

However, several players have noticed that their birthdays were not celebrated in the game but could not figure out why this happened. Here's why Animal Crossing: New Horizons did not celebrate a player's birthday in the game.

Reasons why Animal Crossing: New Horizons may not have celebrated a player's birthday

Animal Crossing: New Horizons usually celebrates a player's birthday with great grandeur. Naturally, there is cause for concern when the game does not do this. However, there are a few reasons why this might be the case, and luckily, none of these causes is repairable.

If a player has been off New Horizons for quite sometime before their birthday, the game might not celebrate the player's birthday. This is simply because they have not maintained the requisite level of friendship with the villagers on their island.

It is important for players to note that the villagers are the ones throwing the party for them in New Horizons, just as players celebrate villagers' birthdays in the game.

However, players will only receive a birthday party from villagers with whom they share a medium or high friendship level. It is not possible for players to maintain such a level of friendship with villagers if they do not play the game regularly. Therefore, infrequent players of New Horizons are more likely to not receive a birthday party in the game.

Thankfully, this is not irreversible in the game. Players can celebrate their birthday in New Horizons the very next year if they play the game regularly and maintain proper friendship levels with the other villagers present on their island.

Edited by Danyal Arabi