Here's how you can celebrate your birthday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been one of the games that helped the community get through the global pandemic last year. This community simulator offers players a getaway into a simple and calm world where they can just relax and chill with their in-game friends. The gameplay experience is quite soothing and rather captivating, which is why it has a huge fan following, which also includes some well-known celebrities.

However, no community experience is complete without celebrations, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons has plenty of them. However, amidst all the seasonal events and celebrations, the game has one that makes the player feel especially special.

The iconic community simulator title offers players the option to celebrate their birthdays in the game with their in-game friends and the characters on their islands. This came in handy last year when the world was not allowed to celebrate birthdays with their near and dear ones during the pandemic.

How Animal Crossing: New Horizons celebrates the birthdays of the players

Birthday celebrations in Animal Crossing: new Horizons are really fun to attend, and they make the players feel really special. There are piñatas, celebratory cupcakes, and, of course, gifts!

Prior to the festivities, players will first receive a birthday card from their mom in the game, first thing in the morning. This card would be accompanied by a handmade celebratory cake as well. If players do not like the cake, there are a lot of variations available! In addition to this, players automatically get 2000 Nook Miles, which are a form of currency in Animal Crossing, from Tom Nook.

Then comes the best part of the birthday, the party! Once the players leave their house on their birthday, they will be greeted by a fellow villager who will then take the player to their home where there will be a surprise party waiting for them. The three villagers that the player is closest to will attend the party as well.

To top it all off, players will receive gifts from everyone present there, and of course, there will be a birthday piñata. Upon breaking the piñata, they will find 10 birthday cupcakes which they can share with other villagers. Many happy returns of the day, indeed!

Edited by Gautham Balaji