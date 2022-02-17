×
3 things in Animal Crossing: New Horizons that have a less than 1% chance of happening

Events that are rare occurrences in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Nintendo)
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
Modified Feb 17, 2022 10:20 AM IST
The possibilities are endless in a game like Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There is almost nothing that cannot happen in the game. However, there are some events that have occurred very rarely in the game. In fact, some of these events have less than a 1% chance of occurring throughout a player's Animal Crossing journey.

Here are a few such rare instances in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Events that have less than 1% chance of occurring in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

1) Encountering Fin island

ACNH players can use their Nook Miles to visit different mystery islands within the game. However, the interesting thing about this feature is that players never encounter the same mystery island twice. Even then, there are some islands that are more difficult to encounter than others. One such island is Fin island.

New Horizons players have a 0.5% of landing up on Fin island when on their mystery island tours.

2) Sharing a birthday with a villager on your island

There are 397 villagers in New Horizons. Naturally, players would expect to have overlapping birthdays with some villagers on their island. However, the chances of that happening are extremely rare (0.124%, to be precise).

This can also be credited to the fact that players can only host 10 villagers on their island at a time.

3) Sharing your birthday with two villagers

If sharing a birthday with one villager is rare, sharing a birthday with two villagers is absolutely legendary. Since there are 397 villagers in New Horizons, some villagers are bound to have their birthdays on the same day. There are 37 such instances where two villagers share the same birthday in the life-simulation title.

It is highly unlikely that this event occurs as a coincidence, and in most cases has occurred only when a player has actively tried to bring two villagers with the same birthday on their island. Even then, the chances of this occurring are 0.000152%.

Edited by Siddharth Satish
