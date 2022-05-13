Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters arriving and leaving in May 2022

It is May, and spring is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meaning the island is undergoing a bunch of new changes. Like every other month, this also includes changing the kinds of critters available for players to catch and enjoy in the game.

Here are all the fish, sea creatures, and bugs players can look forward to seeing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2022.

Critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2022

Like every other month, the critters arriving vary depending on the hemisphere users belong to. Here are all the critters they can see in the Northern Hemisphere in May 2022.

Bugs

Great Purple Emperor

Queen Alexandra's Birdwing

Banded Dragonfly

Pondskater

Diving Beetle

Violin Beetle

Rosalia Batesi Beetle

Scorpion

Fish

Frog

Catfish

Nibble Fish

Angelfish

Betta

Rainbowfish

Giant Trevally

Mahi-Mahi

Deep Sea creatures

Sea Urchin

Slate Pencil Urchin

Gigas Giant Clam

Vampire Squid

Spotted Garden Eel

Like the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere also sees many new critters arriving on the gamers' islands, which are as follows.

Bugs

Damselfly

Mole Cricket

Tarantula

Fish

Bitterling

Blowfish

Tuna

Blue Marlin

Football Fish

Deep sea creatures

Sea Cucumber

Sea Pig

Dungeness Crab

Snow Crab

Red King Crab

These are all the different kinds of critters players can see arriving on their New Horizons islands in May 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters leaving islands in May 2022

Just as there are different kinds of critters arriving on New Horizons islands in May, several critters make their way out of Animal Crossing islands this month. Like the critters coming, the list of critters leaving also differs depending on the hemisphere players belong to.

Here are all the critters leaving the Northern Hemisphere islands in May 2022.

Bugs

Mole Cricket

Fish

Loach

Golden Trout

Oarfish

Deep sea creatures

Turban Shell

Umbrella Octopus

Dungeness Crab

There are also a bunch of critters making their way out of islands in the Southern Hemisphere:

Bugs

Monarch Butterfly

Long Locust

Migratory Locust

Rice Grasshopper

Cricket

Mantis

Orchid Mantis

Violin Beetle

Walking Stick

Flea

Fish

Cherry Salmon

Char

Golden Trout

Mitten Crab

Guppy

Neon Tetra

Sea Horse

Zebra Turkeyfish

Barred Knifejaw

Ray

Deep sea creatures

Chambered Nautilus

Umbrella Octopus

Gazami Crab

These are all the critters making their way in and out of New Horizons islands in May 2022.

