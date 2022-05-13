Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters arriving and leaving in May 2022

It is May, and spring is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meaning the island is undergoing a bunch of new changes. Like every other month, this also includes changing the kinds of critters available for players to catch and enjoy in the game.
Here are all the fish, sea creatures, and bugs players can look forward to seeing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2022.
Critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2022
Like every other month, the critters arriving vary depending on the hemisphere users belong to. Here are all the critters they can see in the Northern Hemisphere in May 2022.
Bugs
- Great Purple Emperor
- Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
- Banded Dragonfly
- Pondskater
- Diving Beetle
- Violin Beetle
- Rosalia Batesi Beetle
- Scorpion
Fish
- Frog
- Catfish
- Nibble Fish
- Angelfish
- Betta
- Rainbowfish
- Giant Trevally
- Mahi-Mahi
Deep Sea creatures
- Sea Urchin
- Slate Pencil Urchin
- Gigas Giant Clam
- Vampire Squid
- Spotted Garden Eel
Like the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere also sees many new critters arriving on the gamers' islands, which are as follows.
Bugs
- Damselfly
- Mole Cricket
- Tarantula
Fish
- Bitterling
- Blowfish
- Tuna
- Blue Marlin
- Football Fish
Deep sea creatures
- Sea Cucumber
- Sea Pig
- Dungeness Crab
- Snow Crab
- Red King Crab
These are all the different kinds of critters players can see arriving on their New Horizons islands in May 2022.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters leaving islands in May 2022
Just as there are different kinds of critters arriving on New Horizons islands in May, several critters make their way out of Animal Crossing islands this month. Like the critters coming, the list of critters leaving also differs depending on the hemisphere players belong to.
Here are all the critters leaving the Northern Hemisphere islands in May 2022.
Bugs
- Mole Cricket
Fish
- Loach
- Golden Trout
- Oarfish
Deep sea creatures
- Turban Shell
- Umbrella Octopus
- Dungeness Crab
There are also a bunch of critters making their way out of islands in the Southern Hemisphere:
Bugs
- Monarch Butterfly
- Long Locust
- Migratory Locust
- Rice Grasshopper
- Cricket
- Mantis
- Orchid Mantis
- Violin Beetle
- Walking Stick
- Flea
Fish
- Cherry Salmon
- Char
- Golden Trout
- Mitten Crab
- Guppy
- Neon Tetra
- Sea Horse
- Zebra Turkeyfish
- Barred Knifejaw
- Ray
Deep sea creatures
- Chambered Nautilus
- Umbrella Octopus
- Gazami Crab
These are all the critters making their way in and out of New Horizons islands in May 2022.