×
Create
Notifications

Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters arriving and leaving in May 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a bunch of new fish, bugs, and sea creatures for players to enjoy in May (Image via Nintendo Life)
Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a bunch of new fish, bugs, and sea creatures for players to enjoy in May (Image via Nintendo Life)
Riddhima Pal
Riddhima Pal
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 13, 2022 01:27 PM IST
Feature

It is May, and spring is in full swing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, meaning the island is undergoing a bunch of new changes. Like every other month, this also includes changing the kinds of critters available for players to catch and enjoy in the game.

Here are all the fish, sea creatures, and bugs players can look forward to seeing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2022.

Critters arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2022

Like every other month, the critters arriving vary depending on the hemisphere users belong to. Here are all the critters they can see in the Northern Hemisphere in May 2022.

Bugs

  • Great Purple Emperor
  • Queen Alexandra's Birdwing
  • Banded Dragonfly
  • Pondskater
  • Diving Beetle
  • Violin Beetle
  • Rosalia Batesi Beetle
  • Scorpion
I had Flick make a Queen Alexandra's Birdwing statue! It's HUGE. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/3XyOwRk5jE

Fish

  • Frog
  • Catfish
  • Nibble Fish
  • Angelfish
  • Betta
  • Rainbowfish
  • Giant Trevally
  • Mahi-Mahi

Deep Sea creatures

  • Sea Urchin
  • Slate Pencil Urchin
  • Gigas Giant Clam
  • Vampire Squid
  • Spotted Garden Eel

Like the Northern Hemisphere, the Southern Hemisphere also sees many new critters arriving on the gamers' islands, which are as follows.

Bugs

  • Damselfly
  • Mole Cricket
  • Tarantula

Fish

  • Bitterling
  • Blowfish
  • Tuna
  • Blue Marlin
  • Football Fish
You can turn a Football Fish's antenna on and off, wow #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/V38Ga4R3IQ

Deep sea creatures

  • Sea Cucumber
  • Sea Pig
  • Dungeness Crab
  • Snow Crab
  • Red King Crab

These are all the different kinds of critters players can see arriving on their New Horizons islands in May 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons critters leaving islands in May 2022

Just as there are different kinds of critters arriving on New Horizons islands in May, several critters make their way out of Animal Crossing islands this month. Like the critters coming, the list of critters leaving also differs depending on the hemisphere players belong to.

Here are all the critters leaving the Northern Hemisphere islands in May 2022.

Bugs

  • Mole Cricket

Fish

  • Loach
  • Golden Trout
  • Oarfish
I love catching these! #oarfish #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons #ACNH https://t.co/7i7jSzRqI5

Deep sea creatures

  • Turban Shell
  • Umbrella Octopus
  • Dungeness Crab

There are also a bunch of critters making their way out of islands in the Southern Hemisphere:

Bugs

  • Monarch Butterfly
  • Long Locust
  • Migratory Locust
  • Rice Grasshopper
  • Cricket
  • Mantis
  • Orchid Mantis
  • Violin Beetle
  • Walking Stick
  • Flea

Fish

  • Cherry Salmon
  • Char
  • Golden Trout
  • Mitten Crab
  • Guppy
  • Neon Tetra
  • Sea Horse
  • Zebra Turkeyfish
  • Barred Knifejaw
  • Ray

Deep sea creatures

  • Chambered Nautilus
  • Umbrella Octopus
  • Gazami Crab
Late night museum visit to see the new fish and bugs ft. the PAINFULLY rare Umbrella Octopus #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/YITibObqwn
Also Read Article Continues below

These are all the critters making their way in and out of New Horizons islands in May 2022.

Edited by Ravi Iyer

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी