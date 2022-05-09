Animal Crossing: New Horizons events to look forward to in May 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons experiences a full blown spring season in the month of May, and the island witnesses many kinds of changes. However, along with the changes, like every other month, May also welcomes a new set of events into the game. Some of these events might be recurring events from previous years.

While May does not bring any game-changing events such as Halloween with it, the events it brings along benefit players since they can help them gain more DIY recipes and items. Here are all the events players can look forward to in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May 2022.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons events in May

1) May Day (May 1 to May 7)

May Day is the first event that New Horizons players welcome in the month of May, as it starts on May 1 and continues till May 7. For this event, players can meet the NPC cat Rover and spend their time completing intricate mazes for different kinds of rewards.

However, to be able to access the maze, players must first get a May Day ticket from Tom Nook after they complete the May Day tour from Dodo Airlines.

The May Day maze is quite challenging, since players must craft a significant number of items to navigate through the maze successfully. However, if they are unable to do so, they can easily call for help on their NookPhone.

2) Mother's Day (Throughout the month)

Mother's Day is not one of the major events that players celebrate in New Horizons. It appears to be a Nook Shopping seasonal event, and players can obtain a Thank You Mom mug from Nook Shopping for 600 Bells during this period.

3) International Museum Day (May 18 to May 23)

The Museum is one of the most interesting buildings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and honoring this position, Nintendo came up with the International Museum Day event for the game.

The event is led by curator Blathers, who will task players with the job of collecting stamps between exhibits to add to their stamp cards. Although DIY recipes and seasonal items are not very important parts of this event, players can learn a lot about the different kinds of items they can find in the game.

These are the main events that players can enjoy participating in in Animal Crossing: New Horizons during May 2022.

Edited by Saman