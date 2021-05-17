Animal Crossing: A complete guide to the International Museum Day event in New Horizons

The next few weeks promise to be exciting for Animal Crossing players. Update 1.10 is already out, and they would have witnessed changes to their islands.

The new update will bring six unseen events to the fifth entry in the long-running franchise and add fresh additions to the ones repeating from last year.

The Museum event is one such, and the International Museum Day is a limited-time event occurring in the second half of May.

Isabelle will announce the commencement of the event tomorrow as she does for various other events (Image via Animal Crossing world)

This event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons begins tomorrow, i.e., May 18th, and will continue for two weeks until May 30th.

Isabelle will announce the commencement of the event tomorrow as she does for various other events. The players will then need to head to the museum to have a word with Blathers, who will kick off proceedings for the day.

Players need to complete all four exhibits, collecting three stamps each (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Blathers will brief the players about the importance of International Museum Day and how they can partake in the Stamp Rally to celebrate the occasion.

After speaking to him, the gamers can begin collecting stamps by visiting the galleries in the museum. Each exhibit, including Fish, Bugs, Fossils, and Art, has three handy Stamp Stations in the gallery bearing an owl logo.

The players need to complete all four exhibits, collecting three stamps each, which will give them a total of 12 stamps.

Upon collecting these, Animal Crossing players can revisit Blathers to exchange the collected stamps for exciting prizes.

Sadly, collecting all the mentioned stamps on the subsequent days of the event doesn't offer any new rewards. Be that as it may, the location of the stamps changes every day, insinuating that the players have to scavenge for them, which might take a while.

Exciting rewards for International Museum Day in Animal Crossing

The users can accumulate four different reward items after completing the Stamp Rally. These rewards represent the four main exhibits in the Museum, the sale of which can get players a hefty sum of bells.

Players can grab plagues, which are essentially wall-mounted furniture items (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Completing these exhibits will enable the players to grab plaques which are essentially wall-mounted furniture items. Each of these sells for an astounding 2,500 bells but can't be customized.

The plaques are:

The Fish Plaque

Bug Plaque

Art Plaque

Fossil Plaque

Stamp locations in the museum

Art gallery

There are four stamp stations from which the players can gather three stamps to complete the Art exhibit. The ones that are relatively easy to locate are:

Collecting stamps from the stamp station (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Art from the East Stamp Pot

Baroque Gallery Stamp Pot

Sculpture Exhibit Stamp Pot

Fossils Gallery

There are seven locations available for the players to collect the stamps and complete the Fossils Exhibit. They are:

Collecting stamps for the Fossils Exhibit (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Aquatic Reptiles Stamp Pot

Cenozoic Stamp Pot

Extinction Stamp Pot

Mollusks Stamp Pot

Pterosaurs Stamp Pot

Synapsids Stamp Pot

Vertebrates Stamp Pot

Fish Gallery

Animal Crossing players can spot nine locations to gather stamps to complete the Fish Exhibit. They are:

Collecting stamps for the Fish Exhibit (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Abyss Stamp Pot

Big River Stamp Pot

Coral Reef Stamp Pot

Headwaters Stamp Pot

Icy Sea Stamp Pot

Serenity Tank Stamp Pot

The Coast Stamp Pot

The Deep Stamp Pot

The Pond Stam Pot

Bugs Gallery

There are 11 possible locations for players to collect stamps and complete the Bug Exhibit. They are:

Collecting stamps for the Bugs Exhibit (Image via Animal Crossing world)

Bug Farms Stamp Pot

Butterfly Garden Stamp Pot

Coconut Corner Stamp Pot

Dragonfly Bridge Stamp Pot

Giant Tree Stamp Pot

Hiding Bugs Stamp Pot

Quiet Bench Stam Pot

Shady Path Stamp Pot

Singing Forest Stamp Pot

Sun-Peek Stamp Pot

The Lab Stamp Pot

Gamers can sell all the plaques above for 2,500 bells each. They can sell the entire set of plaques for 10,000 bells. But if players don't have a bell crunch, these rewards look exquisite as decoration items.

