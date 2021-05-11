Animal Crossing: Everything we know about the summer update 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth entry in the long-running franchise. It bagged the best Family Game award at the Game Awards in 2020 and was also nominated for Game of the Year.

New Horizons completed its one-year anniversary in March this year and rewarded the players with a range of new and rare items.

Update 1.10 was rolled out just a few days back. It will introduce six unseen events to the title and will also add fresh additions to the previous ones.

Dataminers have also been at work and have uncovered evidence suggesting that NPCs like Tortimer and Kapp’n could return to the title after years of inactivity.

Another segment of updates that is exciting the community is the summer update which brought a range of exciting features to the game last year. Fans, as expected, are eager to find out what's in store for them this year.

What can the players expect from the summer update in Animal Crossing?

Crossing Channel was the first to comment on the summer update in Animal Crossing. Dataminers have gathered information to suggest that the aforementioned NPCs won't be returning to the game anytime soon. These NPCs have been away from the game for a while, and if the current reports are to be believed, players will have to wait a while longer to see them in action.

The firework festival was an astounding success last year. Not only could players modify firework patterns, they could also invite other players to their islands to celebrate the event with them. It is possible, however, that the devs might include fresh features to go along with the fireworks event in Animal Crossing.

Brewster is a character that has been a matter of title-tattle in the community for a while now. Dataminers have found the addition of Gyroids to the mix, reiterating that he could make his debut this summer.

The possibility of a summer update comes as good news for Animal Crossing, who are irked by the current pace of content updates. Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a breakout title so far. The leaks insinuate that the devs are aware of the plight of the players and are trying their best to sustain the player base.

