Animal Crossing: New Horizons data mine uncovers new crossover villager updates  

The Animal Crossing franchise has had several interesting crossovers in the last few years.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons received an update earlier this year that added Sanrio villagers and their corresponding items to the game.

This was a welcome feature to satiate hungry patrons of the game. However, according to popular Animal Crossing YouTuber Crossing Channel, several other character crossovers are on the horizon. Here are the findings buried in the code of the popular Nintendo Switch title.

Details players need to know about upcoming Animal Crossing crossovers

Sanrio villagers and their matching outfits hit Animal Crossing islands in March this year. Players have criticized the title in terms of its association with characters, so it's safe to say that the update was a welcome change for players.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf saw a crossover with other Nintendo titles, including Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and even Monster Hunter.

Rumors suggest that characters from the aforementioned crossovers will be introduced to New Horizons sooner rather than later.

Animal Crossing: New Leaf saw a crossover with other Nintendo titles, including Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and even Monster Hunter (Image via Nintendo)

This information was introduced last year in a list of villager mottos. Several of these villager types were present in the files but had missing mottos, iterating that these belong to the ones that may come to the game in the future.

Splatoon 3 is set to roll out next year. It's possible that Nintendo might release Splatoon themed characters and items to promote their new title as well.

Several of the data mined features haven't made their way to the game yet. However, their presence makes things interesting and serves as a thread that players are holding on to.

Mario themed furniture items

Several Mario-themed furniture items were added to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to celebrate the title's 35th anniversary. These items include Super Mushrooms and Thwumps, and clothing items inspired by Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Wario.

Mario themed items were added to celebrate the title's 35th anniversary (Image via Nintendo)

Also Read

Warp pipes were one of the most celebrated additions to the game. These allowed players to travel from one location to the next in a jiffy.

Players could purchase these from the Nook's Shopping menu. Sadly, most of these carried a hefty price tag.

Edited by Danyal Arabi