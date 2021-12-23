Animal Crossing: New Horizons exclusive toy day recipes- Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in the throes of winter, which means that snow, snowboys and snowflakes are all over the islands. It also means that Toy Day is right around the corner, as is New Year's Countdown. These are two of the most popular events of the year for Animal Crossing players.

Toy Day has tons of new items, recipes and more. Here's the complete guide to the exclusive DIY recipes that players can unlock during the event.

Toy Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Exclusive DIY recipes

The event officially begins on December 24 at 5 a.m. local time. It will last a full 24 hours until December 25 at 5 a.m., then a secondary event will occur on December 25 in the evening on the island.

During the event, these DIY recipes will be available for Animal Crossing players:

Gift pile: 3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box

Big Festive tree: 6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay

Festive rug: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments

Holiday candle: 5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds

Illuminated snowflakes: 9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets

Jingle wall: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay

Ornament wreath: 6 blue ornaments, 2 gold ornaments

Additionally, these recipes are available for the winter season:

Falling snow wall- 3 snowflakes, 10 stone

Iceberg flooring- 10 snowflakes

Iceberg wall- 10 snowflakes

Ski-slope flooring- 8 snowflakes

Ski-slope wall- 8 snowflakes

Snowflake pochette- 6 snowflakes

Snowflake wall- 12 snowflakes

Snowflake wreath- 4 snowflakes

Large snowflakes are also falling on Animal Crossing islands, which can be used in these recipes:

Frozen arch- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen bed- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen chair- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen counter- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen mini snowperson- 2 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen partition- 6 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen pillar- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen sculpture- 4 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen table- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Frozen treat set- 1 snowflake, 1 large snowflake

Frozen tree- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Ice flooring- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Ice wall- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Ice wand- 1 large snowflake, 3 star fragments

Snowperson head- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake

Three-tiered snowperson- 6 snowflakes, 2 tree branches, 1 large snowflake

Winter is full of great DIY recipes in Animal Crossing.

