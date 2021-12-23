Animal Crossing: New Horizons exclusive toy day recipes- Everything you need to know

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is in the throes of winter, which means that snow, snowboys and snowflakes are all over the islands. It also means that Toy Day is right around the corner, as is New Year's Countdown. These are two of the most popular events of the year for Animal Crossing players.
Toy Day has tons of new items, recipes and more. Here's the complete guide to the exclusive DIY recipes that players can unlock during the event.
Toy Day event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- Exclusive DIY recipes
The event officially begins on December 24 at 5 a.m. local time. It will last a full 24 hours until December 25 at 5 a.m., then a secondary event will occur on December 25 in the evening on the island.
During the event, these DIY recipes will be available for Animal Crossing players:
- Gift pile: 3 red wrapping paper, 1 wooden block toy, 1 cardboard box
- Big Festive tree: 6 red ornaments, 6 blue ornaments, 4 gold ornaments, 5 wood, 5 clay
- Festive rug: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments
- Holiday candle: 5 red ornaments, 5 clumps of weeds
- Illuminated snowflakes: 9 blue ornaments, 3 iron nuggets
- Jingle wall: 5 red ornaments, 5 blue ornaments, 5 gold ornaments, 5 clay
- Ornament wreath: 6 blue ornaments, 2 gold ornaments
Additionally, these recipes are available for the winter season:
- Falling snow wall- 3 snowflakes, 10 stone
- Iceberg flooring- 10 snowflakes
- Iceberg wall- 10 snowflakes
- Ski-slope flooring- 8 snowflakes
- Ski-slope wall- 8 snowflakes
- Snowflake pochette- 6 snowflakes
- Snowflake wall- 12 snowflakes
- Snowflake wreath- 4 snowflakes
Large snowflakes are also falling on Animal Crossing islands, which can be used in these recipes:
- Frozen arch- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen bed- 10 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen chair- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen counter- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen mini snowperson- 2 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen partition- 6 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen pillar- 3 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen sculpture- 4 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen table- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen treat set- 1 snowflake, 1 large snowflake
- Frozen tree- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Ice flooring- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Ice wall- 8 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Ice wand- 1 large snowflake, 3 star fragments
- Snowperson head- 5 snowflakes, 1 large snowflake
- Three-tiered snowperson- 6 snowflakes, 2 tree branches, 1 large snowflake
Winter is full of great DIY recipes in Animal Crossing.