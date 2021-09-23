Animal Crossing: New Horizons could finally be getting its big update at Nintendo Direct 2021

Animal Crossing developer Nintendo recently announced that Nintendo Direct is being preponed to September 23, 2021. The presentation was initially supposed to be held sometime in March 2022.

The news sent everyone in the gaming community into a frenzy and players are trying to speculate what to expect at Nintendo Direct 2021. The Animal Crossing community seems to be the most anxious about the event, with fans still hopeful for the big update they have been expecting since E3 2021. Hopefully, this time, their expectations will be met.

Could Animal Crossing: New Horizons finally be getting its big update?

Nintendo has confirmed at least 40 minutes worth of gameplay content during Direct 2021. With this announcement, speculation has already begun about the titles that could be spoken about during the event. Apart from a number of new titles, players are speculating about updates for existing titles as well.

Given that Animal Crossing is one of Nintendo's most successful franchises, it is quite natural to expect an update for New Horizons. However, after the major disappointment at E3 2021, it seems like the Animal Crossing community on Twitter is not very hopeful.

breanna. 🌻 @brecrossings actwit: *hoping to hear new acnh news at tomorrow’s nintendo direct*



literally nintendo: actwit: *hoping to hear new acnh news at tomorrow’s nintendo direct*



literally nintendo: https://t.co/hyw6pHzD5Z

st(ev)i(e) 🍄 @stevieshorizon if there is no acnh in tonight’s direct i am simply going to lay down and cry if there is no acnh in tonight’s direct i am simply going to lay down and cry

bea ʕ •ᴥ•ʔ @mistykorok i'm lowkey excited for today's nintendo direct even though i know acnh is gonna get nothing 😌💅 i'm lowkey excited for today's nintendo direct even though i know acnh is gonna get nothing 😌💅

Annalise @ahnahleesa I have no hope we’ll get acnh update news at the direct I have no hope we’ll get acnh update news at the direct https://t.co/4pLxRPW50d

lee ✨ @beelunas all i want from the direct is some significant acnh news all i want from the direct is some significant acnh news https://t.co/SQeC6fGdsh

However, many popular Animal Crossing YouTubers like Crossing Channel have their hopes up for the event. They expect the big update to be announced during Nintendo Direct 2021, since the developer cannot use a platform as big as Direct to announce minor seasonal updates.

According to details revealed by dataminers, it is safe to assume the arrival of the much-awaited Brewster will be in the big update of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Furthermore, it would be wise on Nintendo's part to introduce more daily activities for players to do on their Animal Crossing islands, since it can be quite boring for veterans to roam around aimlessly. However, this is still pure speculation, so it would be wise not to bank on them.

Nintendo Direct 2021 is scheduled for 6.00 pm ET and 3.00 pm PT, and players can watch the event live on the official Nintendo YouTube channel or by clicking this link.

