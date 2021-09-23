Nintendo prepones Direct to September 23 instead of March 2022

Nintendo has taken Twitter by storm as it announced that Direct would be held on September 23, 2021, from 3.00 PM PT (6.00 PM ET). This announcement came as a huge surprise because the event was initially supposed to be held sometime in March 2022.

The announcement came from the official handle of Nintendo hours after a Twitter user named @RostiResetEra revealed the short-term confidentiality patent of the Nintendo Switch console.

According to the files, the patent will end on September 24, 2021. This date was previously set to be March 2022. Furthermore, Nintendo refraining from participating in the Tokyo Game Show 2021 further confirmed this speculation. The company has now officially announced Direct for September 23, 2021.

What could Nintendo announce at Direct 2021?

In the official announcement, the company confirmed that there would be about 40 minutes of gameplay content at the Nintendo Direct 2021. Some of the games that may be spoken about are the following:

Metroid Dread

Mario Party Superstars

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Advance Wars 1+2 Reboot Camp

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

There could also be some information about titles that may arrive early in 2022, like Splatoon 3, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. Furthermore, players can also receive information about huge updates that could potentially arrive for titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Since the patent for the Nintendo Switch ends on September 24, players might also see the new controller being revealed during the Direct livestream tomorrow.

The Nintendo Switch console (Image via Nintendo on YouTube)

It seems like Nintendo has quite an exciting lineup of content planned for its userbase at Direct 2021. Like every year, players can watch Direct 2021 on the official Nintendo YouTube channel. The link to the Direct live is up on the YouTube channel already, and viewers can watch the live here as well.

Also Read

Furthermore, a lot of streamers might also react to the announcements being made during the Direct, so make sure to tune in to get updates regarding the Switch and all the games players can get their hands on after the Direct.

Don't want to miss out on latest Genshin Impact updates? Follow our Twitter account for all info!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar