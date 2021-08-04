Will Animal Crossing: New Horizons witness Brewster's arrival at Nintendo Direct?

The last Nintendo Direct was painful for Animal Crossing fans. The E3 2021 Showcase was supposed to feature a big update for one of the most successful games in Nintendo history. Since that glaring omission, Animal Crossing players have gotten a whole lot of nothing.

Recently a seasonal update arrived, bringing a new fireworks show and some new items. Along with it came an announcement that Nintendo would do an update for Animal Crossing at the end of the year.

In addition to these updates, more free content for #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is currently in development for later this year. More information will be shared in the future, so please stay tuned. Thank you for your support and patience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 27, 2021

This begs the question(s): Is this going to be the next update? Will it be substantial? It remains unclear what Nintendo's plans are for this update or anything in between. "Later this year" likely means the end of the year. But with 5 months still to go, Nintendo likely isn't done making announcements for this year.

The next Nintendo Direct and Animal Crossing

Since Animal Crossing sees seasonal additions and events added through October, it means that the earliest this update could come is likely November. That still leaves the entire months of August, September and October for another announcement. Nintendo knows that fans are frustrated, and if there is another Nintendo Direct, it is doubtful they would eschew Animal Crossing again.

Animal Crossing Halloween. Image via Animal Crossing, POPSUGAR

The next Nintendo Direct is rumored to be in September, which makes it the perfect time to announce the next big update. It could be Brewster and the Roost finally arriving, as dataminers have uncovered potential code for this already. It could be an island expansion. Perhaps they're finally giving players some more customization options, including for fences that have sorely needed it for a long time. The possibilities for a big update are endless.

it’s gonna be so funny when brewster is finally added to acnh because i already know the whole animal crossing community will obsess over him for two full weeks then never mention him again 😭 — keenan | kinda back (@onIypietrostan) August 3, 2021

The only question is: will Nintendo release it? If the next Nintendo Direct does come in September as rumored, then it would behoove them to announce an update. If they don't, and they go another round of announcements without a mention of their best-selling game, many players who are hanging on by a thread may just call it quits. That's bad for business.

Animal Crossing. Image via VentureBeat

Is Nintendo finally going to do the right thing and release a big update for Animal Crossing players?

Edited by Gautham Balaji