Animal Crossing: New Horizons fish arriving and leaving in May 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players see a bunch of changes on their islands every month, and May is no different. Along with various scenic changes on their islands, players will see a major reshuffling of the critters present on the island, depending on the hemisphere players belong to.

Players will also see a huge change in the kinds of fish present on the islands in New Horizons this month. Here are all the fish arriving on and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in May 2022.

Fish arriving on Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in May 2022

The kinds of fish that players will see on their New Horizons islands in May depends on the hemisphere that they live in. For players from the Northern Hemisphere, the following fish will make their appearance in May 2022.

Frog

Catfish

Nibble Fish

Angelfish

Betta

Rainbowfish

Giant Trevally

Mahi-Mahi

Garabatoz @GarabatozReal #ACNH #NintendoSwitch Finally!!! After around of 100 attempts, and 20 baits in a rainy day, I got the Mahi Mahi. #AnimalCrossing Finally!!! After around of 100 attempts, and 20 baits in a rainy day, I got the Mahi Mahi. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/K6CLDiU4hB

The Southern Hemisphere sees a different set of fish arriving on their islands:

Bitterling

Blowfish

Tuna

Blue Marlin

Football Fish

These are all the fish arriving in New Horizons islands in the month of May.

Fish leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in May 2022

Just as there are different kinds of fish arriving in New Horizons islands in May, there are also a bunch of fish that will depart to make way for the new arrivals. This, too, differs depending on the hemisphere players reside in.

For players belonging to the Northern Hemisphere, the following three types of fish will make their way out of New Horizons islands in May.

Loach

Golden Trout

Oarfish

However, the Southern Hemisphere bids adieu to a lot more fish than the Northern Hemisphere in May:

Cherry Salmon

Char

Golden Trout

Mitten Crab

Guppy

Neon Tetra

Sea Horse

Zebra Turkeyfish

Barred Knifejaw

Ray

These are all the fish that players will no longer see in their New Horizons islands in May 2022.

As players can see, there is a major reshuffling of fish in New Horizons islands in the month of May, with many kinds of fish making their way in and out of the players' islands. This makes fishing in the game quite interesting for players since they can catch different kinds of fish every month and earn different rewards for the same.

Edited by Danyal Arabi