5 fishing tips for new Animal Crossing: New Horizons players

Fishing is one of the primary activities that players like to indulge in while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The game boasts a wide variety of fish that appear in the game every month, making the activity a lot more exciting for players.

However, contrary to popular belief, fishing does not depend primarily on luck. There are several tips and tricks that players can use to get better results when they are fishing. The article below will list a few such tips and tricks.

Tips to help Animal Crossing: New Horizos players get better results while fishing

1) Choose the right location

New Horizons players can catch fish from different water bodies in the game, such as the river, the beach, the pond, and the waterfall. However, the kind of fish they can catch varies from location to location.

Therefore, to catch a specific kind of fish, players must select the appropriate location to do so.

2) Look out for shadows

Players can get an idea of the kind of fish they can catch depending on the size of the shadow they spot. If a big shadow is seen, players can hope to catch a big fish. Similarly, if the size of the shadow is small, players will get their hands on a small fish.

Hence, shadows play an important role in determining the size of the fish that players can catch in the game.

3) Walk towards the fish

Interestingly, the player's movement can greatly affect whether they can catch the fish or not. An easy trick is to walk towards the fish instead of running towards it. This is because running towards the fish can startle it into fleeing.

4) Stand near the edge of the water body

It is important that Animal Crossing players stand close to the edge of the body of water that they are fishing from to ensure that they can bait the fish correctly.

Furthermore, players cannot cast their fishing rods if they are standing too far away from the water, so they must make sure they stand at the optimum distance.

5) Cast the bait in front of the fish

Players must make sure that they cast the bait in the direction that the fish is facing when they do so. This will ensure that the fish takes the bait instead of swimming past it, making it easier for the player to catch it quickly.

These are some of the main tips and tricks players should keep in mind when they start fishing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

