All fish arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands go through significant change in March, especially since the end of February marks the end of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

This brings about a change in the outward appearance of the islands. It also changes the different kinds of critters on the islands, including fish, bugs, and sea creatures.

Many different kinds of fish make their way in and out of Animal Crossing islands in March. Here is a complete list of the fish arriving and leaving New Horizons islands in March.

Fish arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March

A lot of fish are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands next month. However, the list varies depending on the hemisphere that players are in.

The Northern Hemisphere sees the arrival of six new fish for players to catch on their New Horizons islands, and they are as follows:

Tadpole

Loach

Cherry Salmon

Char

Golden Trout

Barred Knifejaw

The Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, welcomes eight different kinds of fish on its New Horizons islands, which are as follows:

Pike

Cherry Salmon

Char

Golden Trout

Salmon

King Salmon

Mitten Crab

Sturgeon

Fish leaving New Horizons in both hemispheres in March

Several different types of fish will make their way out of New Horizons. This list also varies depending on the hemisphere players are in.

In the Northern Hemisphere, there are six kinds of fish that will bid adieu to players' New Horizons islands, which are as follows:

Bitterling

Yellow Perch

Stringfish

Sturgeon

Sea Butterfly

Football Fish

The Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, sees the departure of 23 different types of fish from their islands, namely:

Crawfish

Soft-Shelled Turtle

Sweetfish

Salmon

King Salmon

Nibble Fish

Piranha

Arowana

Dorado

Gar

Arapaima

Saddled Bichir

Clownfish

Surgeonfish

Butterfly Fish

Puffer Fish

Blue Marlin

Ocean Sunfish

Saw Shark

Hammerhead Shark

Great White Shark

Whale Shark

Suckerfish

These are all different kinds of fish arriving and leaving New Horizons islands in March.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar