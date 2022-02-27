All fish arriving and leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands go through significant change in March, especially since the end of February marks the end of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.
This brings about a change in the outward appearance of the islands. It also changes the different kinds of critters on the islands, including fish, bugs, and sea creatures.
Many different kinds of fish make their way in and out of Animal Crossing islands in March. Here is a complete list of the fish arriving and leaving New Horizons islands in March.
Fish arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands in March
A lot of fish are coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands next month. However, the list varies depending on the hemisphere that players are in.
The Northern Hemisphere sees the arrival of six new fish for players to catch on their New Horizons islands, and they are as follows:
- Tadpole
- Loach
- Cherry Salmon
- Char
- Golden Trout
- Barred Knifejaw
The Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, welcomes eight different kinds of fish on its New Horizons islands, which are as follows:
- Pike
- Cherry Salmon
- Char
- Golden Trout
- Salmon
- King Salmon
- Mitten Crab
- Sturgeon
Fish leaving New Horizons in both hemispheres in March
Several different types of fish will make their way out of New Horizons. This list also varies depending on the hemisphere players are in.
In the Northern Hemisphere, there are six kinds of fish that will bid adieu to players' New Horizons islands, which are as follows:
- Bitterling
- Yellow Perch
- Stringfish
- Sturgeon
- Sea Butterfly
- Football Fish
The Southern Hemisphere, on the other hand, sees the departure of 23 different types of fish from their islands, namely:
- Crawfish
- Soft-Shelled Turtle
- Sweetfish
- Salmon
- King Salmon
- Nibble Fish
- Piranha
- Arowana
- Dorado
- Gar
- Arapaima
- Saddled Bichir
- Clownfish
- Surgeonfish
- Butterfly Fish
- Puffer Fish
- Blue Marlin
- Ocean Sunfish
- Saw Shark
- Hammerhead Shark
- Great White Shark
- Whale Shark
- Suckerfish
These are all different kinds of fish arriving and leaving New Horizons islands in March.