All kinds of fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Among all the interesting activities available in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, fishing is one of the most enjoyable ones. The variety of fish available in New Horizons, like the other Animal Crossing games, is simply huge, and they all have their own spawn locations, time of appearance, and of course, specific prices.

Almost all the fish available on Animal Crossing: New Horizons are seasonal, which means that they appear during specific months only. Here is a list of the fish available in the game.

Also read: Animal Crossing: Upcoming events in July and their corresponding limited-time items

A guide to fishes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

First in the list is Bitterling. Small in size, this fish has a selling price of 900 miles and appears in rivers from November to March in the Northern Hemisphere and from May to September in the Southern Hemisphere.

Next up is Pale Chub, a very small fish with a selling price of 200. Yet another river fish, this one appears throughout the year.

Crucian Carp is yet another popular fish in the game. Yet another small river fish, it has a selling price of 160, but is available throughout the year.

Dace is a medium-sized river fish with a selling price of 240. This one is also available throughout the year.

Carp is yet another common fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The large pond fish is available throughout the year and has a selling price of 300.

Koi is one of the most expensive fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The large and uncommon pond is available throughout the year and has a high selling price of 4000.

Goldfish is a rather common fish in the game that is available in the game throughout the year. However, this pond fish has a selling price of 1600, making it good for business.

Killifish is yet another common fish from the 'very small' category. Usually found in ponds, this fish has a selling price of 300 and is available from April to August in the Northern Hemisphere and from October to February in the Southern Hemisphere.

These are some of the most popular fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Aside from this, other fish that are quite common in the game are Crawfish, Soft-shelled turtle and tadpoles, among many others.

As for slightly more uncommon aquatic life, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has the Snapping Turtle, Giant Snakehead (rare), Pike, Cherry Salmon, Golden Trout (rare) and String Fish (rare) among many others.

Edited by Gautham Balaji