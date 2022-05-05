Explaining how fish bait works in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Fishing is one of the most common hobbies players enjoy while playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. While it is quite fun, it can also prove helpful since users can profit by selling the items or donating them to Blathers at the Museum.

Like in real life, gamers have to spend long periods waiting for fish to appear. This can get quite frustrating, especially when they are waiting for a specific fish to spawn.

In such cases, players can use fish bait to make their lives easier in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Gamers must craft fish bait to use it in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

To use fish bait in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, users will first have to craft this item using DIY recipes and manila clams. Incidentally, they will receive the recipe for fish bait once they dig up their first manila clam.

Manila clams can be located in New Horizons as tiny dark spots on the beach that occasionally spit out water. Once players have received the recipe for fish bait, they can go ahead and craft the item and store it in their inventory.

Users can use the fish bait when they go fishing by simply selecting the item from their inventory after standing on the edge of the water body where they would like to fish. Using a fish bait automatically leads to a fish spawning near the bait, making it easy for gamers to catch it.

This is especially useful in cases of rare fish like the golden trout, which spawns at particular locations.

However, there are some things players should be aware of before using fish bait to catch different fish. First, they must note that by using fish bait, they cannot choose the kind of fish that will spawn for them to catch.

Second, while fish bait leads to a fish spawning nearby, it also drives away existing fish in the water body. Therefore, it is always advisable to first catch the existing fish in the water body before using a bait.

Kermis @Kermakatti #ACNH #NintendoSwitch I finally got the Coelacanth after spending like over 200 bags of fish bait during the past few weeks #AnimalCrossing I finally got the Coelacanth after spending like over 200 bags of fish bait during the past few weeks #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch https://t.co/kl7C0JB0ot

Finally, one of the primary factors affecting the kind of fish spawning in the water body is the weather on the island that day. Therefore, if users are looking forward to taking advantage of a rainy day to catch coelacanth, they must stock up on fish bait early on to maximize their benefits.

Using fish bait is quite simple in New Horizons and, if done correctly, can prove to be quite helpful for players.

Edited by Ravi Iyer