5 must-have items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons as of 2022

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to design and decorate a deserted island while living with several animal villagers. Now, to do so, every New Horizons player must have some items in their inventory.

Here are some of the essential items that every Animal Crossing: New Horizons player should have.

Must-have items for every Animal Crossing: New Horizons player

1) Wet Suit

Since New Horizons takes place on a deserted island, the player will obviously be in contact with a lot of water bodies. Furthermore, many of the critters and valuable items that players can find in New Horizons will be available from these water bodies.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica #ACNH Begin your underwater exploration with a striking new Nook Inc. Wet Suit! You’ll be able to exchange your Nook Miles for this functional look. Plus, by downloading the free summer update, you’ll receive a free snorkel as a gift! #AnimalCrossing Begin your underwater exploration with a striking new Nook Inc. Wet Suit! You’ll be able to exchange your Nook Miles for this functional look. Plus, by downloading the free summer update, you’ll receive a free snorkel as a gift! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/YoK2PkkpBM

Naturally, a wet suit is one of the most important things that players must have in their inventory, since it is required to navigate the deep seas.

2) Fish Bait

Fish Bait is an essential item in New Horizons since it can help players catch any specific kind of fish without waiting for a long time.

Catching specific fish in New Horizons can require quite some time, but not if players are equipped with fish bait. They can stay in one location to catch fish instead of having to go all over their island. This item also makes crafting DIY recipes a lot easier.

3) Plain wooden signs

Plain wooden signs are a must-have in any Animal Crossing player's inventory simply because they make navigating the island a lot easier.

Since these wooden signs are customizable, players can use them to denote any building or place that they want on their island.

4) Nook Mile Tickets

Nook Mile Tickets, commonly referred to as NMTs in the game, are among the most crucial items in the game. Players require Nook Mile Tickets to travel anywhere from their island. Therefore, it is always advisable to have a substantial amount of Nook Mile Tickets in their inventory.

Nook Mile Tickets can be used to trade as well, apart from traveling.

5) Bells

Bells are the in-game currency in New Horizons. Naturally, they are a must-have in any player's inventory.

There are several ways in which players can earn Bells in New Horizons. Due to its importance, players are almost always striving to earn the maximum number of Bells possible.

These are some of the most important items players must always have in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Edited by R. Elahi