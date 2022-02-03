How to use a wetsuit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Wet Suits were introduced in Animal Crossing: New Horizons in the version 1.3.0 update of the game. This item can be used to explore the deep ocean surrounding a player's New Horizons island.

As New Horizons islands are surrounded by water bodies full of deep sea creatures and other items, players love to interact with them by swimming and diving into the ocean. Subsequently, this is where the wet suit plays an important role.

Here is how players can use a wet suit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Guide to using a wet suit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Although not present right from the beginning of the game, Animal Crossing players have been able to experience swimming and diving in New Horizons after the 1.3.0 update. One of the first steps to be able to swim in New Horizons is obtaining a wet suit.

Players can obtain a wet suit in New Horizons from Nook's Cranny. The wet suit will be present in the cabinet that holds tools, seeds, and wallpaper or flooring. Wet suits are also available in a bunch of different colors and patterns, so players can keep returning till they find a color and pattern they prefer. Players will have to shell out 3,000 Bells to get their hands on a wet suit from Nook's Cranny, but they can also obtain a Nook Inc. Wet Suit from Nook Stop for 800 miles alternatively.

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica #ACNH Begin your underwater exploration with a striking new Nook Inc. Wet Suit! You’ll be able to exchange your Nook Miles for this functional look. Plus, by downloading the free summer update, you’ll receive a free snorkel as a gift! #AnimalCrossing Begin your underwater exploration with a striking new Nook Inc. Wet Suit! You’ll be able to exchange your Nook Miles for this functional look. Plus, by downloading the free summer update, you’ll receive a free snorkel as a gift! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH https://t.co/YoK2PkkpBM

Once players have obtained the wet suit, they must equip it before they dive into the water. To do so, they simply have to go to their inventory and select the wet suit, after which they must press A and select the option of "Wear."

The wet suit will then automatically be worn by the character on top of their clothes, so players do not have to remove their clothing to equip the wet suit. However, this does not apply to footwear. Fortunately, this is not a major issue as players can manually change their footwear to something more appropriate for the beach before putting on the suit.

Obtaining a wet suit in New Horizons is quite an easy endeavor and can provide access to a wide range of items such as critters for players in the game.

