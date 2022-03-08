×
Animal Crossing New Horizons March Update: Everything you need to know

Everything players need to know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March (Image via Nintendo)
Modified Mar 08, 2022 02:24 AM IST
March brings about a lot of changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it brings the spring update with it in the game. This means that players will see a significant reshuffling all over their islands.

From their appearance to the wildlife on the island, players also get to see a new set of festivals that they can enjoy in March.

In March, here's everything new that players can expect to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Everything new coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

March sees many new things coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so here is a comprehensive list of everything players can expect to see in the game this month.

Fish coming to New Horizons:

  • Tadpole
  • Loach
  • Cherry Salmon
  • Char
  • Golden Trout
  • Barred Knifejaw
  • Pike
  • Salmon
  • King Salmon
  • Mitten Crab
  • Sturgeon

Bugs to expect in March:

  • Yellow Butterfly
  • Tiger Butterfly
  • Peacock Butterfly
  • Mantis
  • Orchid Mantis
  • Honeybee
  • Stinkbug
  • Man-Faced Stinkbug
  • Ladybug
  • Common Butterfly
  • Monarch Butterfly
  • Cricket
  • Bell Cricket
  • Red Dragonfly
  • Violin Beetle
  • Pill Bug
  • Centipede

Sea creatures:

  • Turban Shell
  • Chambered Nautilus
  • Umbrella Octopus
  • Firefly Squid
  • Spider Crab
  • Oyster
  • Sweet Shrimp

In March, these are all different critters that players can expect to see arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Festivals to look forward to in March

March has four main festivals lined up for New Horizons fans, and they are as follows:

Hinamatsuri

The Hinamatsuri festival in New Horizons takes place on March 3. The event offers seasonal items: the Hinaningyo and the Blossom Lantern.

Pi Day

Pi Day is celebrated from March 1 to March 14 and offers the Pi Pie as a limited-time item.

Shamrock Day

Shamrock Day is celebrated from March 10 to March 17 and offers a variety of limited-time items in the game, which are as follows:

  • Shamrock Door Plate
  • Shamrock Rug
  • Shamrock Soda
  • Shamrock Hat
  • Shamrock Glasses
  • Shamrock Suit
  • Shamrock Shoes

April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day is celebrated from March 26 to April 1 in New Horizons and offers the Whoopee Cushion as a limited-time item for the event.

These are all the exciting new things that the March update will bring to New Horizons.

