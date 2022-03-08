Animal Crossing New Horizons March Update: Everything you need to know

March brings about a lot of changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it brings the spring update with it in the game. This means that players will see a significant reshuffling all over their islands.

From their appearance to the wildlife on the island, players also get to see a new set of festivals that they can enjoy in March.

In March, here's everything new that players can expect to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Everything new coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

March sees many new things coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so here is a comprehensive list of everything players can expect to see in the game this month.

Fish coming to New Horizons:

Tadpole

Loach

Cherry Salmon

Char

Golden Trout

Barred Knifejaw

Pike

Salmon

King Salmon

Mitten Crab

Sturgeon

Bugs to expect in March:

Yellow Butterfly

Tiger Butterfly

Peacock Butterfly

Mantis

Orchid Mantis

Honeybee

Stinkbug

Man-Faced Stinkbug

Ladybug

Common Butterfly

Monarch Butterfly

Cricket

Bell Cricket

Red Dragonfly

Violin Beetle

Pill Bug

Centipede

Sea creatures:

Turban Shell

Chambered Nautilus

Umbrella Octopus

Firefly Squid

Spider Crab

Oyster

Sweet Shrimp

In March, these are all different critters that players can expect to see arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Festivals to look forward to in March

March has four main festivals lined up for New Horizons fans, and they are as follows:

Hinamatsuri

The Hinamatsuri festival in New Horizons takes place on March 3. The event offers seasonal items: the Hinaningyo and the Blossom Lantern.

Pi Day

Pi Day is celebrated from March 1 to March 14 and offers the Pi Pie as a limited-time item.

Shamrock Day

Shamrock Day is celebrated from March 10 to March 17 and offers a variety of limited-time items in the game, which are as follows:

Shamrock Door Plate

Shamrock Rug

Shamrock Soda

Shamrock Hat

Shamrock Glasses

Shamrock Suit

Shamrock Shoes

April Fool's Day

April Fool's Day is celebrated from March 26 to April 1 in New Horizons and offers the Whoopee Cushion as a limited-time item for the event.

These are all the exciting new things that the March update will bring to New Horizons.

