Animal Crossing New Horizons March Update: Everything you need to know

March brings about a lot of changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons since it brings the spring update with it in the game. This means that players will see a significant reshuffling all over their islands.
From their appearance to the wildlife on the island, players also get to see a new set of festivals that they can enjoy in March.
In March, here's everything new that players can expect to see in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Everything new coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March
March sees many new things coming to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, so here is a comprehensive list of everything players can expect to see in the game this month.
Fish coming to New Horizons:
- Tadpole
- Loach
- Cherry Salmon
- Char
- Golden Trout
- Barred Knifejaw
- Pike
- Salmon
- King Salmon
- Mitten Crab
- Sturgeon
Bugs to expect in March:
- Yellow Butterfly
- Tiger Butterfly
- Peacock Butterfly
- Mantis
- Orchid Mantis
- Honeybee
- Stinkbug
- Man-Faced Stinkbug
- Ladybug
- Common Butterfly
- Monarch Butterfly
- Cricket
- Bell Cricket
- Red Dragonfly
- Violin Beetle
- Pill Bug
- Centipede
Sea creatures:
- Turban Shell
- Chambered Nautilus
- Umbrella Octopus
- Firefly Squid
- Spider Crab
- Oyster
- Sweet Shrimp
In March, these are all different critters that players can expect to see arriving in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Festivals to look forward to in March
March has four main festivals lined up for New Horizons fans, and they are as follows:
Hinamatsuri
The Hinamatsuri festival in New Horizons takes place on March 3. The event offers seasonal items: the Hinaningyo and the Blossom Lantern.
Pi Day
Pi Day is celebrated from March 1 to March 14 and offers the Pi Pie as a limited-time item.
Shamrock Day
Shamrock Day is celebrated from March 10 to March 17 and offers a variety of limited-time items in the game, which are as follows:
- Shamrock Door Plate
- Shamrock Rug
- Shamrock Soda
- Shamrock Hat
- Shamrock Glasses
- Shamrock Suit
- Shamrock Shoes
April Fool's Day
April Fool's Day is celebrated from March 26 to April 1 in New Horizons and offers the Whoopee Cushion as a limited-time item for the event.
These are all the exciting new things that the March update will bring to New Horizons.