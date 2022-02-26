Hinamatsuri Festival in Animal Crossing: New Horizons — Event date, items, and more

February brought a lot of exciting changes to both hemispheres in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. As the month comes to an end, players must bid adieu to the slew of different events and festivals that it brought with it.

The Hinamatsuri Festival is the last event that February has to offer in New Horizons.

The Hinamatsuri Festival in New Horizons is based on a Japanese festival celebrating Girls Day. The event did not appear in-game from the beginning but has become regular since the 1.8.0 update released in February 2021.

The Hinamatsuri Festival in New Horizons is celebrated from February 25 to March 3, and users can obtain two limited-time items from this event. They can get their hands on the Hinaningyo and the Blossom Lantern by participating in this festival.

Hinaningyo is a doll set in New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

The Hinaningyo and the Blossom Lantern are limited-time items that can be bought from the Seasonal Items section in Nook Shopping Centre's "Special goods" section. The Hinaningyo costs 2560 Bells, while the Blossom Lantern can be purchased for 2400 Bells.

These are decorative items and can be placed wherever gamers want to on their island. These items make for a great addition in Zen gardens or Japanese-themed rooms in New Horizons.

The Blossom Lantern from the Hinamatsuri items in New Horizons (Image via Animal Crossing World)

However, players must note that they cannot buy both items from the Nook Shopping Centre on the same day even if they have sufficient Bells in their inventory. This is because the items make their way into the Seasonal Items section one by one, and they shuffle regularly.

However, users do have time till March 3, giving them a week's worth of time to collect both items.

