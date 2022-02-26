Animal Crossing: New Horizons player leaves the community in awe with their villager gijinkas

Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires players to build a life on a deserted island that will have anthropomorphic villagers as its residents after the player progresses into the game a bit. However, what would these villagers look like if they were human?

Animal Crossing player and a redditor u/Melodyintheair_ decided to explore the idea and came up with an artwork in the form of New Horizons villager gijinkas. The user shared about 20 images of their artwork, and the community was completely blown away by how accurate the details were in these pieces of art.

Animal Crossing player shares their rendition of New Horizons villagers gijinkas

Gijinkas are works of art in which non-human characters are given human traits and attributes. This is largely an anime or manga style of art, and is very popular among the fans of Japanese culture.

New Horizons also shows a heavy Japanese influence, so gijinkas were the best form of art that the artist and redditor could have used to create their own rendition of the beloved villagers in the game.

The user shared pictures of 20 gijinkas they have made, including the likes of Kiki, Punchy, Freya, Dom, Celeste, and many more. The user even mentioned that they have already made over hundreds of such gijinkas, but were unable to share them all on Reddit.

The community was quick to pour in their love and appreciation for these works of art, and many showed excitement about their favorite characters being a part of this list.

Many fans even believed that the artist had managed to capture each of these villagers' personality types through their works of art as well.

Overall, the community was really impressed with the art, and did not shy away from showing their love and support online. Furthermore, if readers would like to see more of the their artwork, they can check out their Instagram handle, @melodyintheair.

The Animal Crossing community has often left the world dumbfounded by the amount of skill and creativity players show, and this is simply one such example.

