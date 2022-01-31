Japanese Setsubun Event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons - event dates, items, and more

February brings many changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, including a major reshuffling of critters and a change in the general appearance of the island. However, what's more exciting for players is the number of events that the month brings for them.

One of the first events that players get to witness in New Horizons in February is the Japanese Setsubun Event. The event is inspired by a real life festival in Japan, and is quite fun for players of the game.

Here is everything players need to know about the Japanese Setsubun Event in New Horizons.

Japanese Setsubun Event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The Japanese Setsubun Event in New Horizons is inspired by a real-life event that is celebrated in Japan. It is also referred to as the Bean Throwing day, since people celebrate the day by throwing beans at other people who wear ogre-like masks, referred to as Oni. The tradition states that this practice drives away evil spirits.

Traditionally, the father in Japanese households dresses up as the ogre and gets beans thrown at them. After this, each of the children eat one bean for each year of their age.

New Horizons has also joined in on the celebration, as the game introduced the event to the title. The Setsubun event starts on January 25 in every New Horizons player's island, irrespective of the hemisphere they belong to, and continues till February 3.

Isabelle @animalcrossing Hey, everyone! I wanted to let you know that Nook Shopping has added some limited-time seasonal items, including something to help celebrate the Japanese holiday Setsubun. Pick yours up by 2/1 if you want to have it in time! Hey, everyone! I wanted to let you know that Nook Shopping has added some limited-time seasonal items, including something to help celebrate the Japanese holiday Setsubun. Pick yours up by 2/1 if you want to have it in time! https://t.co/9wud0gIWK2

In the spirit of the Setsubun Event, New Horizons offers some Setsubun themed items that players can obtain from Nook's Cranny and the Able Sisters' Shop.

Bean Tossing Kit

Oni (Ogre) Mask

Oni (Ogre) Clothes

Woman's Mask

While the Bean Tossing Kit can be obtained from Nook's Cranny, the other clothing items will have to be obtained from the Able Sisters' shop.

The Setsubun event is one that has been celebrated in the Animal Crossing franchise since New Leaf, and is one of the first events that players can look forward to in February. The Setsubun themed items will be available in the game until February 3, so players should make sure to collect them as soon as they can.

