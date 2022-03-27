Animal Crossing: New Horizons player leaves the community in splits with his villager outfit

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Reddit community is well-known for its funny bones. Players always make jokes about the various situations they end up being a part of in the game, and most of the time, it has something to do with the villagers in the title.

Villagers are some of the most interesting parts of the New Horizons gameplay experience. They provide a varied experience for players concerning conversations and their appearance.

However, one Redditor's experiment with Animal Crossing villager Beardo's appearance ended up explicitly, leaving the community rolling with laughter.

Animal Crossing Redditor's experiment with Beardo's outfit yields hilarious results

Animal Crossing players can often change their villagers' appearance in terms of outfits in the Happy Home Paradise DLC after the 2.0 update. They can choose from various outfits for their villagers to enhance their appearance.

One such outfit is the blue cowboy shirt outfit. While this makes most villagers look very cute, this was not the case with Beardo, who ended up looking partially naked.

The shade of blue on the cowboy shirt is the same as that of Beardo's skin, which makes the bear villager look almost naked, except for a bit of fabric covering his chest.

The Redditor, u/lil_gingerale, even tagged the post as NSFW since it could take other Redditors scrolling through their feed by surprise.

The post left the community in splits, as many suggested that this was the exact outfit they would like Beardo to sport on their island.

Other Redditors shared how the post had inspired them to actively hunt for Beardo to make him a resident on their island so that they could make him sport a blue cowboy shirt and roam around on their islands.

This is hilarious since Beardo is one of the least popular villagers in New Horizons, and this is primarily attributed to his appearance since he has a lovable personality.

Beardo is one of the weirdest-looking villagers since he sports a weird mustache that does not match the 'adorable' appearance stereotype that most New Horizons villagers proudly flaunt.

Naturally, players actively looking for Beardo to make him reside on their island for something that has to do with his appearance is truly humorously ironic.

The incident made for a good laugh within the community and may have increased Beardo's popularity slightly.

