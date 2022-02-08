5 most addictive aspects of Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons had become a savior for the gaming community since the beginning of the COVID 19 pandemic, where people were required to stay confined within their homes.

The life simulation game provided people the opportunity to interact with their friends within the game and also emulate real life as much as possible. Naturally, this allowed New Horizons to set up a pretty strong userbase, who are now virtaully addicted to the game.

Here are some of the reasons why Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons is proving to be one of the most addictive gaming titles out there.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has risen to become one of the most addictive games online

Animal Crossing: New Horizons was released right when the pandemic was picking up pace, which propelled the game's popularity greatly. However, there are also several features in New Horizons which make it quite addictive for its users.

1) Villagers

The villagers present in New Horizons are some of the main attractions of the title. Although there are over 460 different villagers across the franchise, 397 of which appear in New Horizons. Players can only house 10 of these villagers on their islands, but they can interact with each of the villagers present in the series.

Their varied appearances as well as their mixed bag of personalities make these villagers a treat for players to interact with.

2) Designing islands

New Horizons allows players to don their creative hats and experiment greatly when it comes to designing their islands. The game provides a vast variety of options, using which, players can design the island of their dreams in New Horizons.

Furthermore, many players tend to keep a specific design or theme for their New Horizons islands which have stunned the community on multiple occasions.

3) Seasonal events and items

Since Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a life-simulation title, the game is also synced with the player's regional time and the season of the player's timezone. Subsequently, Nintendo also has several events planned out for players throughout the year that celebrate various cultures from all over the world.

Furthermore, there are many attractive seasonal items that players can obtain when they participate in these events, which they can then use to progress in the game.

4) Time Travel

Although it is one of the most debated topics in the game, there is no doubt that time travel is also one of the most addictive features in New Horizons. Players can travel back and forth in time to attend events, collect villagers, and even drive away villagers from their island.

Although many believe that it takes away from the organic fun of the game, there is no doubt that time travel is quite interesting in New Horizons.

5) Various buildings in New Horizons

There are several buildings in New Horizons which can prove to be quite interesting in the game. These include Nook's Cranny, the Able Sisters' Shop, the Museum, which includes The Roost.

These establishments provide players the opportunity to do many things from buying and selling different items, to even enjoying a cup of coffee in the game. The ability to perform these activities adds to the game's undeniable charm.

